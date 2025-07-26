Yuzvendra Chahal shares video of friends surprising him with a special dance on his birthday [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 26, 2025 19:07 IST
India &amp; England Net Sessions - ICC Men
Yuzvendra Chahal is playing the County Championship at present - Source: Getty

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video of his friends surprising him with a special dance on his birthday. Chahal celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday, July 23, in London. He is currently playing the County Championship for Northamptonshire.

Yuzvendra Chahal's friends arranged for a special dance to celebrate his birthday. A group of dancers performed to a Bollywood number on the streets of London. Chahal was astonished by the surprise and was smiling throughout.

He posted the video on his Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption, thanking them for their efforts.

"Hum ladko ki kabhi kabhi puri life bhi nikal jati hai bina birthday celebrate kare😂 (We boys sometimes spend our whole lives without celebrating birthdays). This is my first birthday surprise in 3 decades and probably the craziest! And the world was spinning when all of this was happening! Numb. Grateful. Overwhelmed. Hope we all get friends who make such efforts to make us smile🥹 Meanwhile I am still trying to digest this fact that this HAPPENED IN REAL 😂," he wrote.
As the group of dancers surrounded Yuzvendr Chahal in a circle, the cricketer also moved his body for a bit, grooving to the music and the performance.

Yuzvendra Chahal returns to Northamptonshire for 2025 season

Yuzvendra Chahal returned to Northamptonshire for the 2025 season. His contract runs from June till the end of the season. Notably, this is his third successive summer in County Cricket.

The Indian team is currently in England for a five-Test series. However, Chahal, who has never been in consideration for the Test team, is back to playing County Cricket.

The wrist-spinner has played two matches this season so far. In the first game against Kent, he picked up four wickets in the second innings. However, he remained wicketless in the second game against Middlesex.

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 43 first-class matches in his career. The wrist-spinner has bagged 119 wickets at an average of 35.63 with best figures of 9/99 in a match. These figures came last year against Derbyshire in the 2024 season. During his stint in 2024, he picked up 19 wickets at an average of 21.

Edited by Rishab Vm
