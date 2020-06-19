×
Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Rohit Sharma with a hilarious tweet

  • Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma leave no opportunity to troll each other on social media.
  • This time, the leg-spinner has posted another hilarious morphed image of Rohit Sharma.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 19 Jun 2020, 10:26 IST
Photo source: The Statesman

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been very active on social media in the absence of cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal keeps his cricket-starved fans entertained by posting funny content on Twitter and Instagram.

He has also held several Instagram Live sessions with fellow teammates, and his frequent banter with India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is enjoyed by both of their fans on social media.

On Wednesday, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a hilarious post in which the Mumbai batsman's morphed image made him look like a woman. “So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45,” Chahal captioned his post.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of a rapid-fire round on their Twitter handle. "MUST WATCH: Rapidfire ft. Kuldeep, Chahal and the HITMAN. Many fun facts from the spin twins @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18 on the questions curated by @ImRo45," they captioned the post.

Yuzvendra Chahal has mimicked Rohit Sharma in the past

KulCha were asked to mimic any one teammate of their choice and Yuzvendra Chahal was quick to choose Rohit Sharma. However, the latter was not too impressed with the mimicry and said, "Bohot bekaar actor hai". Kuldeep, on the other hand, had mimicked Mohammad Shami.

Cricket is all set to resume shortly, with West Indies ready to take on England. The first Test will be played from July 8 at Old Trafford, which is also the training base for the West Indies. All the matches will be played in bio-secure environments.

As for India, fans are eagerly awaiting concrete news on the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) trying to organise the tournament sometime later in 2020.

The T20 World Cup, on the other hand, has little chance of happening this year. Cricket Australia, in a recent statement, said that it is unrealistic to host the tournament when the country is still not completely COVID-19 free. 

