  • "Zabardasti with the wind try kare jaara hai" - Rishabh Pant talks to himself after attempting ramp shot on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

"Zabardasti with the wind try kare jaara hai" - Rishabh Pant talks to himself after attempting ramp shot on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 23, 2025 20:06 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant hit centuries in both innings of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant scolded himself after a failed scoop shot attempt off speedster Brydon Carse's bowling on Day 4 of the side's ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. The incident took place after the 32nd over of India's second innings.

On the final ball of the over, Pant fell on the ground while going for a ramp shot against Carse, who was bowling from around the wicket. He failed to get the desired connection, and the ball struck on his pads.

The southpaw was unhappy with his shot selection and was heard talking to himself after the delivery. He advised himself that trying to hit every ball with the wind may not be the best option.

Pant was caught on the stump microphone saying:

"Straight ball hai Rishabh! Aise ye zaroori nahi hai. Theeke? Marna hai to seedha lag jayega na iss ball pe. Zabardasti with the wind try kare jaara hai." (It was a straight ball Rishabh! This was not required. Okay? If you want to hit then you could have gone straight. You are tyrying to hit with the wind forcefully.)
Rishabh Pant has looked in terrific batting form in the Test. In India's first innings, he notched up his seventh Test hundred. He now has hit most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in the format.

The 27-year-old finished with 134 runs off 178 balls. He crossed the 100-run mark in the subsequent essay as well, slamming twin hundreds.

Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit twin hundreds in a Test

With his hundred in India's second innings at Headingley, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score twin centuries in a Test match. He is only the second keeper in international cricket to achieve the feat.

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was the first keeper to hit tons in both innings of a Test. Pant reached his eighth Test century with a single against off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's bowling in the 70th over.

At the time of writing, he is batting on 116*, while KL Rahul is at the crease on 113*. India are 285/3 after 71 overs, leading England by 291 runs.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

