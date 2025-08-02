Zak Crawley takes excellent catch despite mini-collision with Ollie Pope to end Washington Sundar’s carnage for 53 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 02, 2025 22:43 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Zak Crawley being the taller guy caught the ball above Ollie Pope's hands. [Getty Images]

England’s Zak Crawley took a sky-high catch to dismiss a dangerous-looking Washington Sundar on Day 3 of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. Crawley kept his eyes on the ball and plucked it despite a near collision with stand-in captain Ollie Pope. Sundar perished for a quickfire 53 off 46 balls, comprising four maximums and as many boundaries. With his fifer, Josh Tongue wrapped up India for 396 in their second innings.

The dismissal took place in the 88th over of India’s second innings. Tongue bowled a fuller length ball, swinging into the pads. The left-hander flicked it high in the air. Both Crawley and Pope converged and settled under it at mid-wicket. Crawley, being the taller guy, claimed the catch above Pope. He did well to cling on despite a mini-collision with the skipper.

Watch the video below:

With his 53-run knock, Washington Sundar finished with 284 runs in eight innings in the five-match series, comprising a century in a match-saving cause in the fourth Test in Manchester. The off-spinner has also bagged seven wickets.

Washington Sundar’s late blitz helps India set a 374-run target for England in must-win 5th Test

Washington Sundar’s late heroics with the bat on Day 3 helped India set a fighting 374-run target for England in the fifth Test. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 118 off 164 balls, comprising two sixes and 14 boundaries. Meanwhile, nightwatchman Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja impress with scores of 66 (94) and 53 (77), respectively. Apart from Josh Tongue’s fifer, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

Asked to bat first, India put up 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson bagged a five-wicket haul for the hosts. In response, England managed 247, gaining a small 23-run first innings lead. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bagged four wickets apiece.

England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. India then claimed a 336-run triumph in the second Test at Edgbaston. The hosts then bounced back to win the third Test by 22 runs at Lord’s and gain a 2-1 lead in the series. The fourth Test between the two teams ended in a draw. A win would help India finish the series with a 2-2 scoreline.

bell-icon Manage notifications