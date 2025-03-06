Zanai Bhosle, Suryakumar Yadav comment with interesting emojis on Mohammed Siraj’s training video for IPL 2025 [In Picture]

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle have reacted to Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's training video on Instagram. Siraj has commenced his preparation for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The fast bowler shared a video on Wednesday, March 5, giving fans a glimpse of his practice session.

Apart from his bowling, the 30-year-old was also seen working hard on his batting in the nets.

Siraj captioned the post:

"🏃🏏"

Here's what Suryakumar and Zanai commented on Siraj's video:

Screenshot of Suryakumar Yadav and Zanai Bhosle's comments.

A picture of Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle from the latter's birthday party went viral on social media, even sparking dating rumors. However, the bowler quashed the rumors by calling Zanai his sister.

Siraj was spotted jamming with Zanai in a vanity van last month. Sharing the video, the singer wrote on Instagram:

"To the person who is the reason for a lot of us to follow our dreams🤗🎵 You simply are the best ever!"

On the cricketing front, Siraj was last seen in action in the recently concluded 2024 Ranji Trophy. Playing for Hyderabad, he claimed four wickets across two innings against eventual champions Vidarbha in the group-stage match.

Mohammed Siraj set to play for a new team in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj's seven-year stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended when the franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction last year. The talented seamer's name sparked a bidding war at the event.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) placed bids for Siraj. He was ultimately roped in by Gujarat for a whopping ₹12.25 crore.

Siraj has 93 wickets to his name from as many outings in IPL at an economy rate of 8.65. He will have a point to prove at the upcoming season after he was overlooked by national selectors for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Gujarat will open their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

