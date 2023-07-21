Zim Afro T10 2023: Bulawayo Braves complete player list in Zimbabwe T10 League

The Zim Afro T10 2023 is slated to be held in Harare, Zimbabwe, from July 20-29, 2023.

Bulawayo Braves, one of the five teams participating in the Zim Afro T10 2023, have made significant signings to strengthen their squad. They have secured the services of Sikandar Raza, an accomplished Pakistan-born Zimbabwean all-rounder. Raza will play a pivotal role as the team's icon player.

In addition to Raza, the Braves have made three other international signings prior to the draft. The Australian duo of wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott and all-rounder Ashton Turner have joined the Braves, adding valuable skills to the team. The duo was further accompanied by Tymal Mills from England, as their final overseas pick.

Heading into the draft, the Braves made some strategic picks to further strengthen their squad. Taskin Ahmed from Bangladesh was their first-round selection, followed by Beau Webster, an exciting talent, and former Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder Thisara Perera.

The Braves have also focused on nurturing local talents, as they have picked up promising players such as Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, and Joylord Gumbie. These young players have shown great potential and will have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the big stage.

In terms of bowling, the Braves have made a significant addition by selecting Mujeeb Ur Rahman, a talented spinner from Afghanistan, as their central pool pick. Additionally, they have chosen Ansh Tandon, a talented player from the United Arab Emirates, to further bolster their squad.

To further strengthen their batting lineup, the Braves have signed Suresh Raina, known as Mr. IPL, as their only Indian player. Raina's vast experience and aggressive batting style will undoubtedly play a key role in the team's success.

Overall, the Bulawayo Braves have made shrewd signings and strategic picks to assemble a well-balanced and formidable team for the Zim Afro T10 2023. With a combination of international stars, and local talents, they are well-equipped to compete at the highest level and make a mark in the tournament.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Who is Bulawayo Brave's Icon Player?

As aforementioned, Sikandar Raza is the Harare Hurricanes' icon player in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 2023.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Bulawayo Braves Players List for Zim Afro T10 2023

Icon Player: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Players List: Taskin Ahmed, Thisara Perera, Beau Webster, Patrick Dooley, Kobe Herft, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Ashton Turner (Australia), Tymal Mills (England), Ben McDermott (Australia)