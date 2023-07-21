Zim Afro T10 2023: Durban Qalandars complete player list in Zimbabwe T10 League

Zim Afro T10 2023, also referred to as Zimbabwe T10 league, is scheduled to be hosted in Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, from July 20-29, 2023.

Durban Qalandars, proudly representing Durban City in South Africa, are one of the three South African teams participating in the highly anticipated Zim Afro T10 2023 tournament. Their Icon player is the accomplished Pakistani finisher, Asif Ali, whose explosive batting prowess adds immense firepower to their lineup.

The team has made some shrewd international signings to bolster their squad. Joining forces with Asif are South Africa’s Sisanda Magala and the dynamic Afghan opener, Hazratullah Zazai, whose aggressive stroke play can demolish any bowling attack. Adding further depth to their spin department is George Linde, a talented South African spinner with a knack for picking up crucial wickets.

Durban Qalandars have also invested wisely in local talents from various cricketing nations, ensuring a well-rounded composition. Tim Seifert, a hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand, brings stability and power to their top order. The team will also benefit from the skills of Australian all-rounder Hilton Cartwright, known for his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

Mirza Tahir Baig, a promising talent, and Tayyab Abbas, an emerging batter with the ability to anchor innings, further strengthen the team's resources.

In the local category round, Durban Qalandars have secured the services of experienced Zimbabwean skipper Craig Ervine, whose leadership and batting prowess will prove invaluable.

The pace bowling department receives a significant boost with the inclusion of Tendai Chatara, a seasoned campaigner known for his accuracy and ability to generate pace. Brad Evans and Clive Madande, promising talents in the local cricketing scene, add depth to the squad.

The team's composition is completed by the addition of Nick Welch, a talented batter who possesses the ability to build crucial innings. Joining him is the seasoned T10 campaigner Andre Fletcher, known for his explosive batting and agile wicket-keeping skills.

Adding a touch of pace and craft is Pakistan's rising pace-bowling prospect, Mohammad Amir, whose ability to deliver accurate yorkers can dismantle any batting lineup.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Who is Durban Qalandars's Icon Player?

Zim Afro T10 2023: Durban Qalandars Players List for Zim Afro T10 2023

Players List: Asif Ali (Pakistan), Sisanda Magala (South Africa), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), George Linde (South Africa), Mohammad Amir, Tim Seifert, Hilton Cartwright, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Nick Welch, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Farooq