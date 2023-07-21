Zim Afro T10 2023: Harare Hurricanes complete player list in Zimbabwe T10 League

Zim Afro T10 2023, also known as the Zimbabwe T10 league, is scheduled to be held in Harare, Zimbabwe from July 20 to 29. Harare Hurricanes are one of five teams in the competition.

They have named former England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan as their icon player and first international pick. Apart from Morgan, the Hurricanes have made some impressive overseas signings.

Evin Lewis, a talented opening batter from Trinidad, has joined their ranks as the second overseas pick. They have also acquired the services of Shahnawaz Dahani, a promising fast bowler from Pakistan.

The Hurricanes have invested in the talents of Robin Uthappa, a former Indian all-rounder with experience in limited-overs cricket. Uthappa's batting skills and versatility will provide depth to the Hurricanes' middle order.

In the draft, the Hurricanes made some astute choices to strengthen their squad further. They secured the services of Mohammad Nabi, the Afghani all-rounder, known for his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. The addition of Nabi will provide a valuable balance to the Hurricanes' lineup.

They also added the South African duo of Donavon Ferreira and Duan Jansen, who bring their skills and experience to the Hurricanes. Their presence will bolster the bowling attack and provide additional depth in the batting order.

The Hurricanes have also focused on nurturing local talent, as they have signed Zimbabweans like Christopher Mpofu, Luke Jongwe, Regis Chakabva and Brandon Mavuta. These players have shown promise in domestic cricket and will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage.

Moreover, the Hurricanes have enlisted two former Indian cricketers. Irfan Pathan, a destructive all-rounder, and S Sreesanth, a bowler, who will bring their skills and experience to the Hurricanes. Their presence will undoubtedly add depth and firepower.

With a blend of international stars, local talents and seasoned Indian veterans, the Harare Hurricanes have assembled a formidable squad for the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Who is Harare Hurricane's Icon Player?

As mentioned previously, Eoin Morgan is the Harare Hurricanes' icon player in the Zim Afro T10 league.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Harare Hurricanes Players List for Zim Afro T10 2023

Icon Player: Eoin Morgan

Players List: Eoin Morgan, Evin Lewis, Shahnawaz Dahani, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Pathan, S. Sreesanth, Donavon Ferreira, Duan Jansen, Samit Patel, Christopher Mpofu, Kevin Koththigoda, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Regis Chakabva, Tashinga Musekiwa, Khalid Shah