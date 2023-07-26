Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Bulawayo Braves vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 16?

Bulawayo Braves registered their third win of the Zim Afro T10 2023 tournament as they edged out table toppers Cape Town Samp Army in the 16th match of the event.

Batting first, Bulawayo Braves posted a competitive total of 125/3 in 10 overs, courtesy of a brilliant half-century from Innocent Kaia at the top. The Zimbabwean batsman scored 52 runs off just 31 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.

In reply, Tadiwanashe Marumani (39) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (45) helped the Cape Town Samp Army get off to a brilliant start. However, the middle order of the team failed miserably as they fell short of the target by just three runs.

On that note, here is a look at how the various international stars fared in the 16th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Innocent Kaia (BLWB)

Innocent Kaia was declared the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock in the game. The 30-year-old batter produced a well-composed knock of 52 runs off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 167.74.

Ryan Burl (BLWB)

Ryan Burl helped the team get off to a brilliant start with the bat. The right-arm batter played a quick-fire knock of 19 runs with the help of two massive sixes.

Sikandar Raza (BLWB)

Sikandar Raza started his innings on a high as he scored 19 runs off just seven balls at a strike rate of 271.43. However, he failed to convert his start into a bigger score.

Ben McDermott (BLWB)

Ben McDermott failed to make an impact in the game. The wicketkeeper-batter got out after scoring just seven runs off five balls.

Thisara Perera (BLWB)

Thisara Perera did not get a chance to bat or bowl in the game.

Timycen Maruma (BLWB)

Timycen Maruma did not get a chance to bat or bowl in the game.

Taskin Ahmed (BLWB)

Taskin Ahmed was the most successful bowler for the Braves. The right-arm Bangladeshi seamer picked up two crucial wickets, including the important wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA)

Tadiwanashe Marumani played with an attacking mindset and was looking all set to play a substantial knock. However, he threw his wicket away after scoring 39 runs off 21 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was looking very dangerous with the bat. The right-handed Afghan batter played a dazzling knock of 45 runs off just 18 deliveries at a strike rate of 250.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa failed to capitalise on a good start as he got dismissed after playing a decent knock of 20, which included two fours and a maximum.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat failed to make an impact with the ball as he went for 29 runs in his two overs. However, the veteran Afghan all-rounder remained unbeaten on 12 off just five balls.

Sean Williams (CTSA)

Sean Williams couldn't make a difference in the game as he played just one ball in the game and scored a run off that delivery.

Tom Curran (CTSA)

Tom Curran failed to get his lines and lengths right as he went for 29 runs in his two overs, However, the 28-year-old seamer managed to get his name on the wickets column.

Richard Ngarava (CTSA)

Richard Ngarava did not get a chance to bowl in the game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (CTSA)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman managed to pick up the prized wicket of Sikandar Raza. However, the young Afghan spinner was a bit expensive as he returned figures of 1/26.

Sheldon Cottrell (CTSA)

Sheldon Cottrell was the most economical bowler for the Samp Army. The Caribbean pacer made full use of the new ball as he gave away just 15 runs, including the wicket of Ryan Burl.