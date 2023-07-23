Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 6?

In the sixth match of the Zimbabwe Afro T10, Cape Town Samp Army defeated Bulawayo Braves by eight wickets.

Batting first, Ben McDermott and Kobe Herft added 47 runs for the first wicket. After McDermott's dismissal, Cape Town Samp Army came back into the game and reduced Bulawayo Braves to 86 for 6. Tom Curran was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/12.

In reply, Taskin Ahmed once again gave a good start to the team by removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz early. However, Tadiwanashe Marumani completed the chase in 6.5 overs with his massive 21-ball 43*. Samp Army got past Bulawayo Braves by eight wickets with ease.

Let's take a look at how the international cricketers featured in this match performed.

Ben McDermott (BB)

Ben McDermott had a cameo while opening the innings for the Braves. The Australian keeper notched up 27 runs from 17 deliveries with two fours and two sixes.

Sikandar Raza (BB)

Sikandar Raza smashed one six for his 18-ball 17. He batted at number three and was one of the top scorers for the team. He was expensive with the ball though, as he ended with figures of 0/20 in his 1.5 overs.

Ashton Turner (BB)

Ashton Turner got out cheaply once again. He managed only eight runs before running himself out. The Australian batter will be keen to get back to scoring ways soon.

Taskin Ahmed (BB)

Taskin Ahmed had a good start with the ball today. He dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz early in the innings but could not keep things tight later in the innings as he went for 18 runs in his two overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a forgettable outing on Saturday. The Afghanistan keeper got out for 0 (2) while opening the innings for the Cape Town Samp Army.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa could not make an impact with the bat today. The Sri Lankan keeper departed for a 6-ball 8 while batting at number three for Samp Army. He will be keen for a better show in the next game.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat did not get to bat in this game but bowled his full quota of overs. He bowled two overs and went for just 14 runs. Though he could not grab a wicket, Janat was economical.

Tom Curran (CTSA)

Tom Curran led the bowling attack from the front against the Braves. The skipper bowled two overs and went for 12 runs while grabbing two wickets. He changed the course of the game towards Samp Army.

Sheldon Cottrell (CTSA)

Sheldon Cottrell was the most economical bowler for Samp Army against the Braves. The West Indies pacer opened the bowling for the team and gave away just 11 runs from his two overs.