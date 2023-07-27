Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Cape Town Samp Army vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 18?

Johannesburg Buffloes defeated Cape Town Samp Army by nine wickets in the 18th match of the Zim Afro T10 tournament at Harare.

Batting first, Cape Town Samp Army managed only 89 runs in their 10 overs. Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi kept things quiet in the middle overs and dominated in the first innings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Karim Janat were the top scorers for Cape Town Samp Army.

Despite losing Tom Banton early, Joburg Buffaloes had Mohammad Hafeez and Ravi Bopara chasing down the total within seven overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top batter for Cape Town Samp Army with 27 runs from 12 deliveries. His knock included three sixes and a four.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA)

Tadiwanashe Marumani could not make an impact in this contest. He opened the innings for the team but got out for a golden duck.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat played a major role in helping Samp Army reach 89/6 in today's match. The all-rounder notched up 20 runs from 13 deliveries.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa did not disturb the scoreboard today. The Sri Lankan batter got out for a golden duck while batting at number five.

Sean Williams (CTSA)

Sean Williams had a cameo while batting in the lower order. He notched up an unbeaten 15 runs with one four to his name.

Tom Curran (CTSA)

Tom Curran was the only wicket-taker for Samp Army today. He dismissed Tom Banton early for seven runs. Tom Curran ended with 1 for 10 in his only over.

Richard Ngarava (CTSA)

Richard Ngarava bowled one over and gave away 11 runs. He went wicketless from his only over.

Sheldon Cottrell (CTSA)

Sheldon Cottrell was expensive in today's contest. He gave away 18 runs from 1.5 overs while opening the innings with the ball.

Mujeeb ur Rahman (CTSA)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled one over and went for nine runs today. The Afghanistan spinner could not grab a wicket in this contest.

Mohammad Hafeez (JBL)

Mohammad Hafeez led the team from the front once again. Hafeez opened the batting and helped his team win with ease. He notched up an unbeaten 40 runs off 23 with four sixes and a four.

Tom Banton (JBL)

Tom Banton was the only wicket to fall in Joburg Buffaloes’ innings. He departed for seven runs from as many deliveries.

Ravi Bopara (JBL)

Ravi Bopara was impressive with the bat today. The veteran all-rounder smashed four sixes to end with an unbeaten 11-ball 30.

Blessing Muzarabani (JBL)

Blessing Muzarabani was the Player of the Match in today's contest for his spell of 3/7 from his two overs. Interestingly, he had secured the esteemed award in the last game as well.

Junior Dala (JBL)

Junior Dala bowled his full quota and ended with 1 for 17 from his two overs. He dismissed Tom Curran in his last over.

Noor Ahmad (JBL)

Noor Ahmad was expensive in his two overs today. He went wicketless and ended with 22 runs.