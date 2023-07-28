Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 19?

Bulawayo Braves got knocked out of the tournament following their seven-run loss to the Durban Qalandars in the 19th match of the Zim Afro T10, 2023.

Batting first, Asif Ali (32 off 20 balls) and George Linde (28* off 11 balls) ensured that the Durban Qalandars finish on a competitive total of 103/8. Taskin Ahmed picked up three wickets for the Braves.

Chasing 104, Beau Webster was the lone warrior for the Braves with the bat as he scored 40 runs off just 21 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. But, it wasn’t enough as the team fell short of the target by seven runs.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the 19th match of the Zim Afro T10, 2023.

Hazratullah Zazai (DQ)

Hazratullah Zazai failed to provide a strong start to the team. The Afghan batter got out after scoring just five runs off as many balls.

Tim Seifert (DQ)

Tim Seifert had a forgettable day with the bat. The wicketkeeper batter failed to open his account as he got out for a three-ball duck.

Andre Fletcher (DQ)

Andre Fletcher started his innings on a high with a massive six. However, he failed to get going as he got dismissed in the same over against Taskin Ahmed.

Craig Ervine (DQ)

Craig Ervine failed to get his name on the score sheet as the veteran Zimbabwean batter got dismissed after registering a two-ball duck.

Asif Ali (DQ)

Asif Ali helped the team recover from an early collapse as the hard-hitting batter from Pakistan played an important knock of 32 runs off 20 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

George Linde (DQ)

George Linde provided a much-needed finish to the Qalanders innings. The 31-year-old batter played a blistering knock of 28* off 11 balls at a strike rate of 254.55.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DQ)

Azmatullah Omarzai failed to turn up with the ball as the Afghan seamer went for 37 runs in his two overs. With the bat, he scored seven runs off four balls with the help of a six.

Brad Evans (DQ)

Brad Evans was the most economical bowler for the Qalandars. The right-arm seamer from Zimbabwe returned with the figures of 2/9.

Tendai Chatara (DQ)

Tendai Chatara was declared man of the match for his match-winning spell against the Braves. He was immaculate to pick up three crucial wickets, bowling at an impressive economy rate of 4.5.

Mohammad Amir (DQ)

Mohammad Amir failed to get his name on the wickets column as the veteran Pakistani pacer returned with the figures of 0/19.

Innocent Kaia (BLWB)

Innocent Kaia had a forgettable game with the bat. The right-handed batter failed to open his account and got dismissed for a four-ball duck.

Ben McDermott (BLWB)

Ben McDermott failed to make an impact with the bat. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper batter got out after scoring just eight runs off five balls.

Sikandar Raza (BLWB)

Sikandar Raza was looking in great touch with the bat. However, he failed to capitalise on a good start and threw his wicket away after scoring 21 runs with the help of two boundaries.

Thisara Perera (BLWB)

Thisara Perera played a good cameo in the lower order as he scored 21 runs with the help of two massive sixes. However, he failed to finish the game for his team.

Ryan Burl (BLWB)

Ryan Burl didn’t get a chance to contribute much in the game as he remained unbeaten after scoring one run off a single delivery.

Tymal Mills (BLWB)

Tymal Mills managed to remove the dangerous Asif Ali. However, he failed to keep the batters quiet as he returned with the figures of 2/29 after two overs.

Taskin Ahmed (BLWB)

Taskin Ahmed was the most successful bowler for the Braves. He made full use of the new ball and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.