Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 9?

Durban Qalandars (DB) defeated Bulawayo Braves (BB) in the ninth match of the Zimbabwe Afro T10 tournament at Harare.

Batting first, Qalandars had an excellent start to the game. The Kiwi wicket-keeper, Tim Seifert smashed 44 off 14 balls, while Hazratullah Zazai notched up 11-ball 21. Andre Fletcher (34 off 15) continued the momentum and helped Qalandars reach 122/6.

Braves could not get going as Brad Evans grabbed three wickets. Ashton Turner was the top-scorer for the team with 32 runs, but he could not get the team over the line. The Braves ended their innings at 97/7 to ensure a 25-run victory for the Qalandars.

Hazratullah Zazai (DB)

Hazratullah Zazai provided a good start to the Qalandars today. He notched up 21 runs from 11 deliveries with three boundaries and a six.

Tim Seifert (DB)

Tim Seifert was the top scorer for the Qalandars in this contest. He smashed four sixes and as many fours for his 14-ball 44. He was one of the main reasons for Qalandars' victory today.

Andre Fletcher (DB)

Andre Fletcher's cameo of 34 from 15 deliveries helped Qalandars to reach 122 for 6. The West Indian batter hit four boundaries and a six.

Asif Ali (DB)

Asif Ali could not make an impact with the bat in this contest. He smashed a six but got out for seven runs from four deliveries.

Craig Ervine (DB)

Qalandars skipper Craig Ervine notched up 12 runs while batting at five. His knock had a boundary. Ervine will be keen for a better knock in the next game.

George Linde (DB)

George Linde was introduced last by Ervine. He bowled his full quota and gave 24 runs while dismissing Kobe Herft.

Brad Evans (DB)

Brad Evans was the pick of the bowlers for Qalandars today. He grabbed three wickets while giving away 20 runs from two overs. Hence, Evans and was awarded Player of the Match.

Mohammad Amir (DB)

Mohammad Amir opened the bowling for Qalandars and ended with 1 for 14 from his two overs. He removed Ashton Turner, the top-scorer for the Braves in this game.

Tendai Chatara (DB)

Tendai Chatara bowled two overs and gave away 19 runs while grabbing two wickets. Chatara removed dangerous Sikander Raza and Beau Webster.

Tymal Mills (BB)

Tymal Mills was the finest bowler for the Braves in this contest. He grabbed two wickets while giving away 24 runs from his two overs.

Sikandar Raza (BB)

Sikandar Raza started well with the bat but departed after making 11 off 6. The Braves skipper grabbed one wicket while giving away 18 runs from two overs.

Ben McDermott (BB)

Ben McDermott could not make an impact in this match. He got out for six runs while opening the innings for the Braves.

Ashton Turner (BB)

Ashton Turner, who had a poor start to the tournament, was promoted to open the innings. Turner notched up 32 runs from 23 deliveries with three fours and a six.

Ryan Burl (BB)

Ryan Burl mustered 11 runs from 9 deliveries while batting at number three. He will be keen for a better performance in the next match.

Thisara Perera (BB)

Thisara Perera got out for a golden duck in today's match. While batting at number three, he could not make an impact in this game.