Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 11?

The 11th match of the Zim Afro T10, 2023 saw Cape Town Samp Army securing their fourth consecutive win in a nail-biting game against Durban Qalandars.

Bowling first, Karim Janat bowled an economical spell and picked up two wickets as the Samp Army restricted Qalandars to 91/5 after the completion of 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai (43) top-scored with the bat for Durban Qalandars.

Chasing 92, Karim Janat once again came to the rescue with the bat as he played an important knock of 48 runs off 17 balls at a blistering strike rate of 282.35 and helped the team successfully chase down the target with one over to spare.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the 11th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Hazratullah Zazai (DQ)

Hazratullah Zazai helped the Qalandars get off to a brilliant start. The left-handed Afghan batter played a quick-fire knock of 43 runs, consisting of four boundaries and three sixes.

Tim Seifert (DQ)

Tim Seifert failed to make an impact with the bat as the 28-year-old wicketkeeper batter got out after scoring just one run off two balls.

Andre Fletcher (DQ)

Andre Fletcher failed to trouble the scorers as he could only manage four runs at a strike rate of just 40.

Asif Ali (DQ)

Asif Ali had a forgettable game against the Samp Army. The hard-hitting batter from Pakistan failed to get his name on the score sheet as he got out for a golden duck.

George Linde (DQ)

George Linde provided a much-needed finish to the Qalandar's innings with the bat. He played a crucial cameo while batting at six and scored 25 runs at a strike rate of 192.31.

Brad Evans (DQ)

Brad Evans didn't get much opportunity to prove his worth in the game. The right-arm seamer bowled just one over and went for nine runs in that over.

Craig Ervine (DQ)

Craig Ervine did not get a chance to bat in the game.

Mohammad Amir (DQ)

Mohammad Amir made full use of the new ball as he removed Tadiwanashe Marumani in the very first over of the innings. However, he went a bit expensive in the second over as the veteran pacer returned with the figures of 1/26.

Tendai Chatara (DQ)

Tendai Chatara failed to get his lines and lengths right as he went for 22 runs in his two overs. However, he picked up two crucial wickets for his team.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA)

Tadiwanashe Marumani failed to get going as he couldn't tackle the swing from Amir and got out after scoring six runs off four balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was looking in great touch with the bat. However, the Afghan batter failed to capitalise on the start and got out after scoring 13 runs with the help of one-six.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa threw away a positive start and got out after scoring seven runs off six balls.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat was declared man of the match for his brilliant all-round performance in the game. The talented Afghan all-rounder picked up two wickets with the ball, while playing a blistering knock of 48 runs off just 17 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes and helped the team cross the finish line.

Sean Williams (CTSA)

Sean Williams failed to trouble the scorers as he got out after scoring six runs off five balls.

Parthiv Patel (CTSA)

Parthiv Patel had a forgettable day with the bat as the veteran Indian wicketkeeper failed to get his name on the score sheet and got out after scoring a two-ball duck.

Tom Curran (CTSA)

Tom Curran managed to pick up the important wicket of Hazratullah Zazai, who was looking dangerous with the bat. However, he went for 25 runs in his two overs.

Sheldon Cottrell (CTSA)

Sheldon Cottrell was very consistent with his lines and lengths as he gave away just 13 runs in his two overs. However, he failed to get his name on the wickets column.

Richard Ngarava (CTSA)

Richard Ngarava gave away seven runs in the only over he bowled in the game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (CTSA)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the most economical bowler for the Samp Army in the game. The 22-year-old spinner picked up one wicket while bowling at an impressive economy rate of 5.5.