Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Cape Town Samp Army Match 2?

The second game of the inaugural Zim Afro T10 edition featured a high-octane clash between Durban Qalandars and Cape Town Samp Army match on Friday, July 21. The game took place at Harare Sports Club.

This clash went down the wire compared to the last one as over 220 runs were scored on this venue in two completed innings.

Durban Qalandars made a bright start to their innings as they posted a gigantic target of 126 for the loss of just three wickets. Hazratullah Zazai (38 off 25) and Tim Seifert’s (49 off 22) 88-run stand for the first wicket really helped Qalanders set the tone for a huge total.

The Qualanders followed up with the ball very well as they chipped in with regular wickets to stem Cape Town Samp’s advance into the game. Azmatullah Omarzai turned out to be very economical going at just 7 RPO with two wickets to his name. He was followed by Linde who returned with figures of 2/18.

In the end, Durban Qalandars were able to restrict Cape Town Samp Army nine runs shy of the required target.

Hazratullah Zazai (DQ)

Zazai scored an aggressive 38 (25) at the top of the order at a scintillating strike rate of 152. Hlobbered three fours and two sixes in his innings. With Tim Seifert at the other end, the duo established a match-winning partnership of 88 runs for the first wicket which allowed the Qualandars to build a base for a strong total.

Tim Seifert (DQ)

Seifert went all guns blazing in the last game as he notched up an electrifying cameo of 49 (22) which featured six fours and three sixes. Along with Zazai, he got Durban Qalandars off to a flyer. His innings eventually came to an end when he fell to Mujeeb in the seventh over.

Andre Fletcher (DQ)

Fletcher just had a few deliveries to face at the backend of the innings and scored three runs in seven balls. He failed to get the ball over the ropes and struggled quite a bit with his timing.

Asif Ali (DQ)

Asif Ali had a short, yet impactful stay at the crease. In the six balls that he faced, Ali piled up 17 runs at an exhilarating strike rate of 283 which involved one four and two sixes. He remained unbeaten at the end and took his side over the 120-run mark.

Craig Ervine (DQ)

Ervine did not get the opportunity to leave an impact with the bat or with the ball.

George Linde (DQ)

Linde did not get the opportunity to contribute with the bat but he certainly had a decent outing with the ball. In his allotted two overs, Linde went at 9 RPO but managed to pick up the two important wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sean Williams.

Brad Evans (DQ)

Evans was slightly expensive with the ball going at almost 11 RPO but he managed to remove Cephas Zhuwao in the second over.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DQ)

Azmatullah did not have a go with the bat but bowled a very tidy spell of 2/14 which ultimately helped Durban Qalandars win the match with ease. His two dismissals included the prize wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Tom Curran.

Daryn Dupavillon (DQ)

Daryn did not participate with the bat but with the ball, he proved to be very expensive. He conceded 29 runs in two overs and went wicketless in Friday's clash.

Tendai Chatara (DQ)

Chatara also proved to be on the expensive side conceding 30 runs at 15 RPO while going wicketless. His spell included extras in the form of two wides only.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CT)

Gurbaz got a start at the top of the order but got out at the wrong time. He scored 19 (13) at a decent strike rate of 146. His innings featured just 4 fours. He fell to George Linde in the fifth of the second innings.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CT)

Rajapaksa got a start as well but was unable to carry on. He made 14 (10) at a strike rate of 140 which included one solitary six. He was picked up by Azmatullah in the sixth of the second innings.

Sean Williams (CT)

Williams did not get a chance to bowl but he will be utterly disappointed after being dismissed for a golden duck. He came into this match with a lot of expectations but perished without troubling the scorers. Williams was dismissed by George Linde on the last ball of the fifth over.

Karim Janat (CT)

Zanat went for plenty as he was taken to the cleaners. He conceded a whopping 46 runs in two overs without picking up a wicket. However, he did show some resolve with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 30 (13), including one four and three sixes.

Tom Curran (CT)

Tom was highly economical with the ball and went for just 5.5 in his allotted overs while picking up a crucial wicket of Zazai. But the same cannot be said about his batting as he was dismissed on 0 by Azmatullah in the sixth over of the second innings.

Parthiv Patel (CT)

The skipper scored an unbeaten 37 (14) at an impressive strike rate of 264 and took Cape Town very close to the finishing line. His innings featured four fours and two sixes in total.

Richard Ngarava (CT)

Ngarava had an off day with the ball as his two overs cost him and his side 29 runs. In his short spell, Ngarava failed to pick up any wicket and also conceded one extra in the form of a wide.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (CT)

Mujeeb was highly effective with the ball and did well to stem the scoring rate of Durban Qalandars during the early stages of the innings. He returned with impressive figures of 1/12 in his allotted two overs, which included the prized wicket of Tim Seifert.