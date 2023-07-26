Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 13?

Match 13 of the Zim Afro T10, 2023 saw Durban Qalandars securing a hard-fought two-run victory over Joburg Buffaloes in a nail-biting game.

After being asked to bat, Durban Qalandars posted a total of 121/3 after 10 overs, thanks to important cameos from Tim Seifert (46 off 20), Criag Ervine (30 off 14) and Asif Ali (31 off 10).

In reply, Mohammad Hafeez (30) and Yusuf Pathan (32) played quick-fire knocks, but it wasn’t enough as Joburg Buffaloes fell short of the target by two runs and succumbed to their fourth consecutive loss of the season.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the 13th match of the Zim Afro T10, 2023.

Hazratullah Zazai (DQ)

Hazratullah Zazai failed to make an impact while opening the innings for the Qalandars. The Afghan batter got out after scoring just two runs off eight balls.

Tim Seifert (DQ)

Tim Seifert helped the team get off to a brilliant start with the bat. He played a quick-fire knock of 46 runs off just 20 balls with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes.

Andre Fletcher (DQ)

The Caribbean batter failed to capitalize on a good start with the bat as he threw his wicket to Ravi Bopra after scoring nine runs off eight balls.

Craig Ervine (DQ)

Craig Ervine took the responsibility with the bat as the veteran Zimbabwean batter played an important knock of 30 runs off just 14 balls at a strike rate of 214.29.

Asif Ali (DQ)

Asif Ali provided a perfect finish to the innings as the hard-hitting Pakistani batter played a blistering knock of 31 runs off 10 balls with the help of four massive sixes.

George Linde (DQ)

George Linde did not get a chance to bat or ball in the game.

Brad Evans (DQ)

Brad Evans failed to get his lines and lengths right as the right-arm seamer went for 21 runs in his two overs, including the wicket of Delano Potgieter.

Tendai Chatara (DQ)

Tendai Chatara was the most economical bowler for the Qalandars in the game. The 32-year-old seamer bowled tight lines and lengths and returned with the figures of 1/16.

Mohammad Amir (DQ)

Mohammad Amir was the most successful bowler for the Qalandars in the game. He picked up two crucial wickets in the game, including the prized wicket of Yusuf Pathan.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DQ)

Azmatullah Omarzai had a forgettable game with the ball. The young Afghan seamer failed to get his name in the wickets column and went for 30 runs in his two overs.

Milton Shumba (JB)

Milton Shumba was looking in great touch at the start. However, he failed to get going as he got dismissed after scoring nine runs with the help of two fours.

Mohammad Hafeez (JB)

Mohammad Hafeez led the fightback for the team after an early collapse. Batting at three, he played an important knock of 30 runs off just 13 deliveries at a strike rate of 230.77.

Yusuf Pathan (JB)

Yusuf Pathan failed to convert his start into a big knock as he threw his wicket away after scoring 32 runs off just 15 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Ravi Bopara (JB)

Ravi Bopara was instrumental with both bat and ball. Batting at No. 6, Bopara remained unbeaten on 14 runs with the help of two sixes, but he failed to win the game for his team.

Mushfiqur Rahim (JB)

Mushfiqur Rahim played a quick-fire knock of 18 runs off six balls at a blistering strike rate of 233.33. However, it wasn’t enough as the team failed to cross the finish line.

Wessly Madhevere (JB)

Wessly Madhevere did not get a chance to bat or ball in the game.

Noor Ahmad (JB)

Noor Ahmad was very consistent with his lines and lengths as he conceded just 15 runs in his two overs. However, the Afghan spinner failed to get his name in the wickets column.

Blessing Muzarabani (JB)

Blessing Muzarabani had a horrible day in the field as he went for 37 runs in his two overs, bowing at an economy rate of 18.5.

Usman Shinwari (JB)

Usman Shinwari failed to make an impact with the ball as he conceded 29 runs while bowling his full quota of two overs.

Wellington Masakadza (JB)

Wellington Masakadza was the most impressive bowler for the Buffaloes as the 29-year-old spinner returned with the figures of 2/22 and removed both the openers of Qalandars.