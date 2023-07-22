Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match 5?

The Durban Qalandars locked horns against the Joburg Buffaloes in the fifth match of the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League. The Harare Sports Club in Harare hosted this encounter.

The Joburg Buffaloes opted to bat first and finished their innings on 94/4, thanks to a brilliant fifty from Tom Banton. Tendai Chatara of the Durban Qalandars picked up two wickets.

In reply, Hazratullah Zazai led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He scored an unbeaten 41 off just 25 balls to help his side chase down the total with five balls to spare.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the fifth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Tom Banton (JBL)

Tom Banton was sensational in the fifth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023. The right-handed opening batter of Joburg Buffaloes hit four boundaries and two sixes to score 55* off just 31 balls. He helped his side to post 94 against the Durban Qalandars.

Mohammad Hafeez (JBL)

Joburg Buffaloes' skipper Mohammad Hafeez missed out with the bat against the Durban Qalandars. He scored 11 off seven balls. However, with the ball in hand, he was the best bowler for the Buffaloes, finishing up with figures of 2/13 in two overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim (JBL)

Mushfiqur Rahim was looking good at the crease against the Qalandars. He scored 19 off 12 balls before getting knocked over in the eighth over.

Yusuf Pathan (JBL)

Yusuf Pathan struggled with the bat against the Durban Qalandars. He managed to score only four runs off eight balls and got dismissed on the last ball of the innings.

Wellington Masakadza (JBL)

Wellington Masakadza didn’t bat but was highly ineffective with the ball. He bowled a single over and conceded 14 runs.

Junior Dala (JBL)

Junior Dala of the Joburg Buffaloes bowled two overs and was very expensive. He went wicketless and conceded 19 runs.

Blessing Muzarabani (JBL)

Blessing Muzarabani bowled with the new ball but failed to pick a single wicket. He gave away 21 runs in his two overs.

Victor Nyauchi (JBL)

With four required win off the final over. Victor Nyauchi was handed the responsibility of defending it but he conceded a six on the very first delivery.

Noor Ahmad (JBL)

Noor Ahmad of the Joburg Buffaloes was efficient with the ball. He completed his spell of two overs and conceded 16 runs and picked the big wicket of Tim Seifert.

Hazratullah Zazai (DB)

Hazratullah Zazai played a match-winning knock for the Durban Qalandars against the Joburg Buffaloes. Chasing 95, Zazai smashed 41* off just 25 balls. He hit three fours and as many sixes to help his side chase down the total in the last over.

Tim Seifert (DB)

Tim Seifert missed out to fire against the Joburg Buffaloes. Opening the batting, the wicketkeeper-batter scored seven off nine balls before getting tricked by Noor Ahmad.

Andre Fletcher (DB)

Andre Fletcher looked good at the crease. He scored 12 off just seven balls, and failed to continue his momentum.

Asif Ali (DB)

Asif Ali played an outstanding cameo for the Durban Qalandars. He smashed three sixes to score 23 off just 13 balls and played an instrumental role in the chasing down the total against the Joburg Buffaloes.

George Linde (DB)

George Linde of the Durban Qalandars bowled two overs and gave 18 runs. He picked the big wicket of Will Smeed in his first over.

Brad Evans (DB)

Brad Evans was sloppy with the ball for the Qalandars against the Buffaloes. He bowled only a single over and conceded 18 runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DB)

Azmatullah Omarzai of the Durban Qalandars registered figures of 1/16 in his quota of two overs.

Daryn Dupavillon (DB)

Daryn Dupavillon bowled the tough overs against the Joburg Buffaloes and did a fine job to finish with figures of 0/16 in his two overs.

Tendai Chatara (DB)

Tendai Chatara was impressive with the ball for the Qalandars. He dismissed Hafeez and Pathan and finished with figures of 2/14 in his two overs.