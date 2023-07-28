Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes, Qualifier 1?

Joburg Buffaloes defeated Durban Qalandars in the first Qualifiers of the Zimbabwe Afro T10 League on Friday.

Batting first, Durban Qalandars made 140 runs in their 10 overs. After losing Tim Seifert early, Mirza Baig and Andre Fletcher added 49 runs for the second wicket. After Mirza Baig's dismissal, George Linde was out early but Asif Ali and Nick Welch took the team to 140.

In reply, Mohammad Hafeez and Tom Banton departed early for the Buffaloes. Will Smeed and Mushfiqur Rahim played important cameos, but the major contribution came from Yusuf Pathan. The former Indian batter smashed a 26-ball 80 to take the team home in the final over.

With the match done and dusted, here is a look at the performances by the international stars featured in this match.

Tim Seifert (DB)

Tim Seifert could not make an impact in this contest. He notched up 11 runs with two boundaries while opening the innings.

Andre Fletcher (DB)

Andre Fletcher was the top scorer for Durban Qalandars in this contest. The West Indies batter notched up 39 runs from 14 deliveries with four boundaries and three sixes.

Asif Ali (DB)

Asif Ali remained unbeaten with 32 runs from 12 deliveries. The knock had five boundaries and a six.

Tendai Chatara (DB)

Tendai Chatara bowled 1.5 overs and ended with 1 for 29. He dismissed Ravi Bopara early in the innings.

Mohammad Amir (DB)

Mohammad Amir opened the bowling for Durban but ended up being expensive. He gave away 42 runs from his two overs and went wicketless.

Blessing Muzarabani (JBL)

Blessing Muzarabani made an impact once again. Opening the bowling, he returned with 1 for 13 from his full quota of two overs.

Junior Dala (JBL)

Junior Dala was expensive in his two overs. He gave away 30 runs from his full quota, including a couple of wides.

Noor Ahmad (JBL)

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for Joburg today. He bowled two overs and ended with figures of 2 for 9.

Wellington Masakadza (JBL)

Wellington Masakadza was expensive in his only over. He was taken for 31 runs in his six deliveries.

Ravi Bopara (JBL)

Ravi Bopara went for runs in his two overs. He gave away 39 runs from his full quota and also, he got out for 1 off 2 balls in this contest.

Mohammad Hafeez (JBL)

Mohammad Hafeez began his innings well but departed early. He notched up 17 runs from 8 deliveries with two fours and a six.

Tom Banton (JBL)

Tom Banton departed in the third over of the match. He made only four runs from as many deliveries before getting out.

Yusuf Pathan (JBL)

Yusuf Pathan was the standout performer in today's match. The former Indian all-rounder smashed four boundaries and nine sixes to reach an unbeaten 80 from 26 deliveries.

Mushfiqur Rahim (JBL)

Mushfiqur Rahim was impactful at the end of the innings for Joburg Buffaloes. He made an unbeaten 14 runs from 10 deliveries.