Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 12?

Bulawayo Braves defeated Harare Hurricanes in the 12th match of Zimbabwe Afro T10 on Monday. Braves chased down 135 in 9.1 overs to pick up their second win of the tournament.

Batting first, Harare Hurricanes had an excellent start to the innings as both Robin Uthappa and Evin Lewis took on the bowlers. They added 76 runs in five overs. Later, cameos of Donavon Ferreira and Irfan Pathan helped the team to make 134 in their 10 overs.

Despite losing Ben McDermott early, Bulawayo Braves got to the total with ease. Kobe Herft and Sikandar Raza added 88 runs for the second wicket to help the team chase down the massive total. With this, they move to third place with two wins from five matches.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa provided an excellent start to the Harare Hurricanes. He smashed four boundaries and two sixes for his 15-ball 32.

Evin Lewis (HH)

Evin Lewis was the top scorer for Harare Hurricanes. He notched up 49 runs from 19 balls with two boundaries and six sixes.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi got out for a golden duck today. However, he made an impact with the ball by dismissing Kobe Herft for 41.

Eoin Morgan (HH)

Eoin Morgan scored a boundary for his 6-ball 7 and could not add more to the total. The Hurricanes skipper came in the middle order and departed early today.

Irfan Pathan (HH)

Irfan Pathan's 9-ball 18* cameo helped the Hurricanes reach 134 today. His knock included four boundaries.

Samit Patel (HH)

Samit Patel did not get to bat today. He bowled two overs but went for 21 as Kobe Herft and Sikandar Raza took him for runs in the second innings.

Chris Mpofu (HH)

Chris Mpofu bowled only one over but gave away 20 runs. He could not do much as Raza was in full flow against him.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe experienced the same fate as every other bowler in Harare Hurricanes today. Kobe Herft smashed him three sixes and a four as he ended with 0 for 27 from his only over.

Taskin Ahmed (BB)

Taskin Ahmed opened the bowling and bowled two overs. The Bangladesh pacer ended with one for 22, where he dismissed Eoin Morgan.

Sikandar Raza (BB)

Sikandar Raza was the star of this match. The Zimbabwe all-rounder grabbed a wicket initially and then went on to steal the show with the bat. He smashed six sixes and five fours to end with a 21-ball 70 while batting at number three for the Braves.

Tymal Mills (BB)

Tymal Mills went wicketless once again. The England pacer bowled his two overs and went for 20 runs for the Braves today.

Ben McDermott (BB)

Ben McDermott had a forgettable outing against the Hurricanes. He got out for 8 runs from 6 balls while opening the innings for the team.