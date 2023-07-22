Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Harare Hurricanes vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 4?

The fourth match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 saw the Harare Hurricanes take on the Cape Town Samp Army at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. It was a closely-fought contest and the Cape Town Samp Army emerged victorious.

Batting first, the Cape Town Samp Army scored 112 at the end of their 10 overs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scoring with 25 at the top of the order. The Harare Hurricanes picked up seven wickets in total, with Mohammad Nabi finishing with two.

In reply, the Hurricanes kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they didn’t get any partnerships. As a result, they finished their innings on 97/6 to lose the game by 15 runs. Richard Ngarava and Tom Curran picked up two wickets each for the Samp Army to help them grab their first win of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Here is a look at how the international players fared in the fourth match of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was brilliant for the Cape Town Samp Army in their game against the Harare Hurricanes. The right-handed opening batter hit two boundaries and as many sixes and scored 25 off 15 balls to give his side a solid start. He finished as the top-scorer for his side.

Cephas Zhuwao (CTSA)

Cephas Zhuwao opened alongside Gurbaz for the Cape Town Samp Army but had a forgettable outing. He hit a boundary but fell for a run-a-ball four in the third over.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa looked solid at the crease for the Samp Army. Batting at three, the left-handed batter scored 24 off just 16 balls before getting knocked over by Mohammad Nabi. He had a strike rate of 150 in the fixture.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat didn’t have the best of days with the bat. He departed after scoring only a single in three balls. With the ball in hand, he dismissed Mohammad Nabi to finish with figures of 1/17 in his two overs.

Tom Curran (CTSA)

Tom Curran hit two boundaries for the Samp Army and scored a 10-ball 15 before getting run out. He was brilliant with the ball. He dismissed Eoin Morgan and Irfan Pathan in a single over and gave away 16 runs in his two overs.

Parthiv Patel (CTSA)

The Samp Army skipper scored a run-a-ball five, which included a boundary while batting at number six.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA)

Tadiwanashe Marumani played a brilliant cameo lower down the order. He scored 20 off just eight balls to power the Samp Army to 112, which they eventually defended successfully.

Hamilton Masakadza (CTSA)

Hamilton Masakadza didn’t get any chance to bat and bowl either in the game between the Cape Town Samp Army and the Harare Hurricanes.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (CTSA)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman opened the bowling for the Cape Town Samp Army but was expensive. He went wicketless and conceded 21 runs in his 2 overs.

Richard Ngarava (CTSA)

Richard Ngarava had a decent outing against the Harare Hurricanes. He picked up two wickets, giving away 22 runs in his two overs.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa gave the Harare Hurricanes a solid start while chasing 113. He smashed two fours and two sixes to score 31 off 20 balls before getting dismissed in the seventh over.

Evin Lewis (HH)

Evin Lewis opened alongside Uthappa and scored 16 off nine balls before getting dismissed.

Eoin Morgan (HH)

The Harare Hurricanes’ skipper Eoin Morgan didn’t have the best of times against the Cape Town Samp Army. He scored two off three balls before getting dismissed against his countryman Tom Curran.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi had a very good outing with both bat and ball. He registered figures of 2/11 in his two overs before scoring 17 off 11 balls.

Irfan Pathan (HH)

Irfan Pathan had a terrible day for the Hurricanes. He gave away 21 runs in his single over and then was cleaned up on four by Tom Curran.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe picked the big wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and conceded only 14 runs in his two overs. He came to bat in the last over and remained unbeaten on one.

Brandon Mavuta (HH)

Brandon Mavuta didn’t have any chance with the ball as well as with the bat in the game against the Cape Town Samp Army.

Chris Mpofu (HH)

Chris Mpofu was very expensive with the ball in hand. He picked up the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa but conceded 29 runs in his quota of two overs. He didn’t get any chance with the bat.