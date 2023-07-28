Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 20

Joburg Buffaloes defeated Harare Hurricanes by nine wickets in the final league match of the Zim Afro T10 league in Harare.

Batting first, Harare Hurricanes managed only 81 runs at the loss of seven wickets. The team lost wickets at regular intervals, and none scored more than 19 in the innings. For Joburg Buffaloes, Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

In return, Joburg Buffaloes took only 6.2 overs to emerge victorious. Despite losing Mohammad Hafeez early, Joburg Buffaloes crossed the line with ease, courtesy of Tom Banton and Will Smeed's unbeaten 72-run partnership for the second wicket.

Harare Hurricanes used six bowlers but only Sreesanth was successful. The former Indian pacer dismissed Mohammad Hafeez early in the innings.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa could not make an impact in today's match. The Hurricanes skipper made six runs from 13 deliveries while opening the innings for the team.

Evin Lewis (HH)

Evin Lewis departed after making 1 off 4 while opening the innings for the team. Lewis certainly had a bad day with the bat today.

Regis Chakabva (HH)

Regis Chakabva began the innings well with a boundary but departed after 5-ball 10 to Mohammad Hafeez.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi was the top-scorer for the Hurricanes with 19 runs from 14 deliveries. The knock had two sixes and a four.

Irfan Pathan (HH)

Irfan Pathan remained unbeaten at ten runs from six deliveries today. The knock included a six as well.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe returned expensive in his only over. The Zimbabwe star gave away 18 runs from his one over.

Samit Patel (HH)

Samit Patel could not make an impact in today's match. He bowled two balls and gave five runs. Earlier, with the bat, he departed for 2(3).

S Sreesanth (HH)

Image Credit:- Hindustan Times

S Sreesanth picked up the only wicket that fell for Joburg Buffaloes. The Indian pacer dismissed Mohammad Hafeez for just seven runs from five deliveries.

Blessing Muzarabani (JBL)

Blessing Muzarabani was economical once again. The pacer bowled his full quota and gave away just six runs. He also dismissed Donovon Ferreira.

Junior Dala (JBL)

Junior Dala opened the bowling alongside Muzarabani and complimented him well. Dala bowled two overs and ended with 1 for 15.

Mohammad Hafeez (JBL)

Mohammad Hafeez could not make an impact with the bat today. However, he grabbed two wickets while giving away 21 runs from his two overs.

Noor Ahmad (JBL)

Image Credit:- ESPNcricinfo

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for Buffaloes. He bowled two overs and went for just seven runs. Ahmad removed Mohammad Nabi and Luke Jongwe.

Tom Banton (JBL)

Tom Banton was one of the top scorers for the Buffaloes. The England batter smashed two fours and as many sixes for his unbeaten 14-ball 31. He added a 72-run stand with Will Smeed.