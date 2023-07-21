Zim Afro T10 2023: Joburg Buffaloes complete player list in Zimbabwe T10 League

The Zimbabwe T10 league, known as Zim Afro T10 2023, is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The tournament is scheduled to run from July 20-29, 2023.

Representing Johannesburg City in South Africa, the Joburg Buffaloes are one of the five teams set to participate in the highly anticipated Zim Afro T10 league. Guiding the team as the head coach is Herschelle Gibbs, while their Icon player will be the talented wicketkeeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, hailing from Bangladesh.

Before the draft, each team had to select a maximum of four marquee players, and they successfully acquired England's Tom Banton as their second International signing. Adding to their international firepower, they also acquired the skilled Afghani leg-spinner, Noor Ahmad, and India's former explosive all-rounder, Yusuf Pathan to complete their overseas drafts.

Moving to the draft, they picked Odean Smith as their first draft selection, along with England's seasoned domestic players, Will Smeed and all-rounder Ravi Bopara. Both are expected to play crucial roles in the Joburg Buffaloe's top and middle order respectively.

The team further reinforced their ranks by selecting five local category players from Zimbabwe, who will not only bring domestic expertise but also international exposure. The talented players joining the Buffaloes are Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Victory Nyauchi, and Milton Shumba.

Former Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was chosen in the central pool round and will bring a wealth of experience with him. In the UAE Talent round, they completed their squad with the addition of Rahul Chopra, a promising talent who will provide versatility to the team.

Boasting a well-rounded and talented squad, the Joburg Buffaloes are all geared up to make their mark in the Zim Afro T10 league

Zim Afro T10 2023: Who is Joburg Buffaloes' Icon Player?

Mushfiqur Rahim has been chosen as the icon player for the Joburg Buffaloes in the Zim Afro T10 League 2023.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Joburg Buffaloes Players List for Zim Afro T10 2023

Icon Player: Mushfiqur Rahim

Players List: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Banton, Yusuf Pathan, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Will Smeed, Ravi Bopara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Victory Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Mohammed Hafeez, Rahul Chopra