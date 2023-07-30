Zim Afro T10 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Rahmaullah Gurbaz and Brad Evans lead the charts - Updated after final

The Zim Afro T10 League 2023 finally ends with the Durban Qalandars lifting the trophy. The final showdown took place between the Joburg Buffaloes and the Qalandars.

While the Buffaloes directly qualified for the final by winning Qualifier 1, the Qalandars, after losing it, had to play Qualifier 2. In the match, they overpowered the Harare Hurricanes to get the ticket to compete with the Buffaloes.

In the much-anticipated final, the Qalandars managed to win by a big margin of eight wickets. They conceded a target of 128 as Mohammad Hafeez and Co., batting first, posted 127 for the loss of four wickets. Their score had contributions from Hafeez’s 32 and Tom Banton’s 36.

The bowlers Tayyab Abbasm, Brad Evans, George Linde, and Azmatullah managed a wicket each.

While chasing, the Buffaloes adhered to a good start as opener Hazratullah Zazai smashed 43, followed by Tim Siefert’s 30 and Andre Fletcher’s 29. The Qalandars’ bowlers could pick only two of their batters as the Siefert team emerged victorious to lift the trophy.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - highest run-maker of Zim Afro T10 League

As a result of the smokey inning, Zazai has climbed to third place and has closed the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 batting charts with 270 runs from 10 games.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of the Samp Army is unaffected at the top. He ended the league’s stint as the top-placed batter with 282 runs from nine appearances.

Tim Siefert, after a fast-paced 30, sits in second place with 271 runs from 11 matches.

Brad Evans ends league’s journey as top bowler

Evans, who picked up one wicket in the final, has continued to lead the bowling chart for the second consecutive day. He has 14 wickets from 11 games.

On the other hand, the Buffaloes’ Hafeez is placed second with 12 wickets from 10 matches.

Tendai Chatara, who remained wicketless in the final, has ended the league’s journey as the third-ranked bowler with 12 wickets from 11 appearances.