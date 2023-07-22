Zim Afro T10 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Sikandar Raza and Mohammad Hafeez top the charts - Updated after Match 3

The Zim Afro T10 league has just begun and saw three matches taking place on the second day. The day 1 match scheduled between Harare Hurricanes and Bulawayo Braves was postponed and shifted to the next day. The day witnessed three high-voltage and fast-paced matches taking place, involving five teams.

The rescheduled Braves vs Hurricanes game opened the day for the league and saw the Braves coming on the top. They defeated the Hurricanes by a big margin of 49 runs. While batting first, the Braves compiled 128 in 10 overs and their opponents could only reach 79 with just one wicket remaining.

During the second encounter of the day, the Durban Qalandars faced Cape Town Samp Army and came out victorious. They scored 126 batting first and then restricted the opponents to 118 to win by eight runs.

The last match of the day witnessed Braves once again in action but against Joburg Buffaloes this time. The Buffaloes gave a tough time to the Braves and emerged triumphant to start their Zim Afro T10 League campaign on a good note. They registered a win by 10 runs as they defended a target of 106.

Sikandar Raza tops the batting charts in Zim Afro T10 League 2023

In the batting chart, Braves' Sikandar Raza sits in first place with 62 runs compiled from two games. He averages 62.00 and owns a strike of 192.75. The second place is occupied by Qalandar's Tim Siefert. He smashed 49 versus the Samp Army to add to his runs tally. This score came at an SR of 222.73.

As far as the third place is concerned, Buffaloes' Mushfiqur Rahim sits there with 46 runs from the game at an SR of 200.00. He stunned the masses with his performance versus the Braves and will look to carry on the good work to elevate himself in the list.

Mohammad Hafeez tops the bowling charts in Zim Afro T10 League 2023

Considering the bowling rankings for Zim Afro T10 League 2023, as a result of first-class bowling performances for the Buffaloes, Mohammad Hafeez is topping the wicket charts with six scalps to his name just from one match.

Taskin Ahmed, featuring the Braves, sits in the next spot with four wickets under his belt. His counterpart Sikandar Raza is just a spot below him with equal wickets, however, the two share differences in averages and economy rates.