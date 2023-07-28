Zim Afro T10 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Tim Seifert and Mohammad Hafeez lead the charts - Updated after Match 20

The league stage of Zim Afro T10 League 2023 comes to an end as the action now moves to the qualifiers and eliminator rounds.

The first four teams made it to the next stage whereas, Bulawayo Braves, being placed last, were expelled from the tournament. The results of Thursday’s (July 27) matches also had an impact on batting and bowling charts.

Considering the day’s opener, the Durban Qalandars set a decent total of 103 runs for the loss of eight wickets whilst batting first. The Bulawayo Braves' bowlers were apparently not adhering to their best. Later, the Braves had to chase a not-so-difficult target of 104 runs.

However, the Qalandars defended their total with absolute dedication, halting the Bulawayo batters to 96 runs. Despite having three wickets remaining, the Bulawayo Braves failed to manage to score the required runs in time.

Moving on to the next match, the Buffaloes took charge with a commendable victory, winning by a significant gap of nine wickets. The Hurricanes barely posted an under-dogs total of 81 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 10 overs.

The Buffaloes found it comparatively easier to achieve the target and did it eventually, completing it in just 6.2 overs. Their brilliant performance not only spared them three overs and four balls but also earned them intense recognition for their impressive batting display.

Tim Seifert takes charge of batting

Tim Siefert ends the league stage as the table-topper. The Qalandars’ batting sensation now owns 226 runs from eight matches averaging 32.29.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sikandar Raza have exchanged their places. Gurbaz, representing Samp Army, has slipped to third place and carries 220 runs from eight games.

Whereas, Raza now enjoys second place with 226 runs from eight games at an average of 32.29.

Mohammad Hafeez ends league stage as top bowler

Moving on to the bowling charts, Mohammad Hafeez of Buffaloes keeps command when it comes to exceptional bowling throughout Zim Afro T10 League 2023. He is placed first with 12 wickets from eight matches.

Next, we have Taskin Ahmed who has retained the second place and enjoys 11 wickets from seven games. Tendai Chatara of Qalandars has jumped a spot and is placed third with an equal number of wickets as Taskin, but a slightly different average.