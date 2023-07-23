Zim Afro T10 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 6

The second day of the Zim Afro T10 league witnessed three fast-paced clashes. As a result of these matches, a difference in the points table is prominent as teams tend to change their placements on behalf of wins and losses.

Cape Town Samp Army, who began their campaigning on a bad note, won two matches on Day 2, which has earned them the top spot on the points table with a net run rate of 1.514 and four points.

They are followed by the Durban Qalandars, who registered their second win of the season on Saturday. Qalandars, winning two out of two matches so far, enjoy a positive NRR of 1.035.

In third place, we have Bulawayo Braves. The Braves lost to Samp Army in the last match of the day, but their 49-run margin win in their opener secured them third place on the rankings. The Braves have an NRR of 0.201 and two points under their belt.

Joburg Buffaloes sit in the fourth place with an NRR of -0.067. They lost to the Qalandars on Saturday after beginning their Zim Afro T10 League 2023 campaign with a win against the Braves on Day 1.

Harare Hurricanes are the only side striving to register their maiden win of the season. They lost to the Braves on the opening day and faced tough times against Samp Army on Saturday. As a result, they are placed at the bottom of the table with an NRR of -3.200.

Samp Army and Qalandars emerge victorious in first match of the day

As far as the first match of the day is concerned, the Samp Army scored 112 in their allotted 10 overs. The Hurricanes only managed 95, letting the Army win by 15 runs.

In the second match, the Buffaloes set up a target of 95 runs for the Qalandars to chase. The spirited Qalandars successfully chased it down in 9.1 overs and won by a noteworthy margin of seven wickets.

The last match of the day saw the Braves locking horns with the Samp Army. The Army, once again, managed to successfully triumph. While the Braves scored 86 in 10 overs, the Samp Army easily reached the feat in 6.5 overs and won by eight wickets.