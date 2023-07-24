Zim Afro T10 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban Qalandars vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 9

The third day of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 witnessed three classy matches taking place which caused a stir in the points table of the tournament. As a result, certain teams have climbed up the ladder, while the rest have propelled below.

Cape Town Samp Army, who emerged victorious versus Joburg Buffaloes, are placed at the top. It was their third consecutive win of the season. Although they began their journey with a defeat, they adjusted themselves positively to top the rankings. They possess a net run rate of 1.875 alongside six points.

Durban Qalandars are sitting in second place with as many wins as the Samp Army. Both teams have featured in an equal number of games, however, a slight difference in the NRR sets the two apart on the charts.

The Qalandars have an NRR of 1.034 and six points. They defeated the Bulawayo Braves in the last match of the day, however, they faced off a defeat against Hobart Hurricanes in the day opener. The Buffaloes are placed at the bottom of the points table with one win and an NRR of -0.937.

Braves, who lost to Qalandars on Sunday, is placed third with an NRR of -0.520. They have won only one match out of four played, hence, possess two points.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes, managed to open their account in their third appearance. They have two points with an NRR of -1.987. Only the difference between NRRs sets Hurricanes and Buffaloes apart.

Hurricanes, Samp Army, and Qalandars win on Day 3 of Zim Afro T10 League 2023

Considering Match 1 of the day, the Qalandars posted 126 in 10 overs. It became eventually easier for the Hurricanes to register their maiden victory by a margin of five wickets as they chased it down in 9.4 overs.

The second match of the day saw Cape Town versus Joburg Buffaloes. The Samp Army came up with their third back-to-back victory. While chasing a target of 97 runs from 10 overs, they splendidly reached the feat in just 7.4 overs.

As far as the third match of the day is concerned, the Qalandars got back to their winning momentum as they overpowered the Braves by 25 runs. They posted 122 whilst batting first whereas, the Braves could only manage 97 in their designated 10 overs.