Zim Afro T10 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 15

The Zim Afro T10 League 2023 entered Day 5 on Tuesday and witnessed high-voltage encounters. As a consequence of these matches, the teams on the points table have altered their places on behalf of their performances.

Three matches were played on Day 5 out of which, the opener saw Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes. The Qalandars successfully defeated the Joburg which placed them in second place with four out of six wins. They are carrying a net run rate of 0.464 along with eight points.

Since the Buffaloes went through another match of the day facing off against Bulawayo Braves, they were elevated in the rankings. It was their second win of the season. Notably, the Buffaloes were earlier sitting in last place.

As far as Bulawayo Braves are concerned, they encountered their fourth loss, which propelled them to the last slot on the points table. Unluckily, they have slipped down two places in a day.

The second match of the day was played between Harare Hurricanes and Cape Town Samp Army. The thriller concluded with a tie, leaving it up to the super over to decide between the players. The super over then ended in the Hurricanes’ favor. It was their third win of the season and saw them jumping two places from last to third.

The Samp Army has retained their first place on the points table with an NRR of 1.480 and four out of six triumphs.

Qalandars, Hurricanes, and Buffaloes win Day 5 matches of Zim Afro t10 League 2023

Discussing the details of the Zim Afro t10 League 2023 Day 5 opener, the Qalandars smashed 121 in 10 overs. It eventually became critical for the Buffaloes to chase despite trying and they ended up falling short of balls on 119. As a result, the Qalandars won by a narrow margin of only two runs.

The second match of the day was no less than nail-biting. The Hurricanes posted 115 whilst batting first and with the Samp Army scoring the same number of runs, the game faced a tie. Later, in the super over, the Samp Army posted a target of eight runs, which looked easier for Hurricanes to chase, and they did it with grace.

The third match of the day saw the Buffaloes once again in action, but this time, stronger than before. They scored 97 on batting first and successfully defended as the Braves could manage 83 in reply. It let the Buffaloes win by a margin of 14 runs.