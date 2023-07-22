Zim Afro T10 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 3

After the first game of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 was postponed on the opening day, the second day kicked off with five games. The points table has seen some significant movement.

Braves, who have featured in most games (2) so far, sit atop the standings with one win, two points and a net run rate of +1.950. Hurricanes, who lost by a big margin, are languishing at the bottom with zero points and an NRR of -4.900. The Cape Town Samp Army, meanwhile, are a spot above them with an NRR of -0.800.

Following them are Joburg Buffaloes, who beat the Braves in their opener. The win earned them two points with an NRR of 1.000. Another winner of the day, Durban Qalandars are third with an NRR of 0.800 and two points.

Braves, Qalandars, and Buffaloes win on opening day of Zim Afro T10 League 2023

The opening game of the Zim Afro T10 League, which was rescheduled for Saturday, was played between Bulawayo Braves and Harare Hurricanes.

The game saw the Braves putting up 128 in ten overs, while the Hurricanes responded with 79-9. Durban Qalandars vs Cape Town Samp Army, which eventually became the second match of the day, saw the Qalandars coming on the top. They successfully defended their target, earning a victory by eight runs. Qalandars posted a competitive total of 126 and managed to eke out a narrow eight-run win in a thriller.

The last game of the day was played between Joburg Buffaloes and Bulawayo Braves. The Buffaloes overpowered the Braves as they endured their first defeat of the Zim Afro T10 League, having registered a 49-run win in the opening game. Notably, the Buffaloes set a score of 105 after batting first. In response, their opponents could only manage 95.