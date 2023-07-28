Zim Afro T10 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Buffaloes vs Harare Hurricanes, Match 20

The league stage of Zim Afro T10 League 2023 concluded on Thursday following the last two games to decide the qualifiers.

The first game of the day saw Durban Qalandars locking horns with Bulawayo Braves, while Hobart Hurricanes met Joburg Buffaloes in the other game. There were some changes in the points table as the top four teams got confirmed.

With the Braves slumping to their fifth defeat of the season, they failed to make the knockouts. They finished bottom of the points table with only three wins in eight games.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars recorded their fifth win of the season, the most in the Zim Afro T10 League 2023. That not only secured them first place in the standings but also qualification for Qualifier 1, finishing with a net run rate of 0.131.

Coming to the next game of the day, the Hurricanes lost to the Buffaloes but qualified as the fourth-best team. They won half of their eight games and finished with an NRR of -1.188.

Buffaloes, finishing just behind Qalandars in second place, also earned qualification for Qualifier 1. They won four of their eight games, just like third-placed Cape Town Samp Army and Hurricanes, but finished with a better NRR. While Samp Army and Hurricanes have NRRs of 0.610 and -1.188, Buffaloes have 0.789.

The first and second-placed teams will clash in Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed teams will square off in the Eliminator. The winner of the Qualifier will directly qualify for the final, while the loser will proceed to Qualifier 2.

The loser of the Elimiator will go home, while the winner will face off against the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 to determine the second finalist.

Qalandars and Buffaloes win on last day of Zim Afro T10 group stage

Batting first, the Qalandars scored 103-8 against the Braves, who could only manage 96-7.

In the next Zim Afro T10 game on the day, the Hurricanes scored a below-par 81-7, which the Buffaloes comfortably overhauled in 6.2 overs, losing only one wicket.