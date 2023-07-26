Zim Afro T10 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Tim Siefert and Mohammad Hafeez get no competitors - Updated after Match 15

Day 5 of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 once again saw three matches taking place. The end results of these matches caused a stir in the players' rankings on the batting and bowling charts.

In the first match of the day, the Durban Qalandars pictured an astonishing performance, smoking 121 runs in just 10 overs. Despite their relentless efforts, the Joburg Buffaloes failed to reach the target and fell short by two runs. It caused a narrow margin win for the Qalandars.

The next encounter of the day was a nail-biting affair. The Harare Hurricanes set a target of 115 runs while batting first. To the surprise, the Cape Town Samp Army also scored 115 runs, causing a tie and then a super over. Nevertheless, in the thrilling super over, the Samp Army could only score eight runs, and the Hurricanes chased it down in 0.5 overs to secure the triumph.

Discussing the third match of the day, the Buffaloes once again took the field and portrayed more resilience this time. They compiled a total of 97 runs on the scoreboard while batting first. Luckily, they successfully defended it well as the Bulawayo Braves could only come up with 83 runs in reply. It resulted in a convincing 14-run victory for the Buffaloes.

Tim Siefert still irreplaceable in the batting charts

Durban Qalandars’ batting sensation Tim Siefert scored 46 in their latest match which keeps him at the top of the batting charts. Siefert now has 218 runs from six matches averaging 43.60.

Following Siefert is Braves' Sikandar Raza. Although he could score just 26 in his latest appearance, he totals 186 runs from six games at an average of 37.20

In third place, Donavon Ferreira has climbed up after a sensational 87* versus Samp Army in the Hurricanes’ last game. He now averages 37.75 with 151 runs from six matches.

Mohammad Hafeez continues leading the bowling charts

Buffaloes’ Mohammad Hafeez is comfortably at the top of the bowling charts. The Pakistani spin sensation carries 10 wickets from six games and is the only player to reach double digits in wickets taken so far.

Qalandars’ Tendai Chatara is placed next with eight wickets under his belt. He has featured in six games so far and averages 14.75.

Taskin Ahmed, who has played five matches yet, sits in third place. The Braves’ bowler has six wickets to his name at an average of 10.83.