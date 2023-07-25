Zim Afro T10 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Tim Siefert and Mohammad Hafeez top the charts - Updated after Match 12

The fourth day of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 once again witnessed all five teams in action. As a result of three games scheduled for the day, many players swapped places in the batting and bowling charts.

In the opening fixture of the day, Harare Hurricanes faced Joburg Buffaloes and posted a formidable total of 106. However, the Buffaloes fell just three runs short.

Coming to the next gameof the day, Durban Qalandars faced off against Cape Town Samp Army. The second-placed Qalandars set up a target of 91 in the allotted ten overs. In response, Samp Army romped home with four wickets to spare.

However, the Hurricanes failed to maintain their momentum in their second Zim Afro T10 game of the day, which was against Bulawayo Braves. They scored 134, batting first, but the Braves comfortably chased down the target, winning by seven wickets.

Tim Siefer continues to lead Zim Afro T10 batting charts

Tim Siefert is atop the batting charts.

Durban Qalandars’ Tim Siefert continues leading the batting charts, having scored 172 runs in five games at an average of 43.

Next, Hazratullah Zazai has jumped a place and is now second with 146 runs in five games at an average of 36.50. He has replaced Tadiwanashe Marumani from Samp Army, who was second a day ago.

However, after an ordinary innings in his latest game, Marumani dropped to third with 123 runs in four games.

Mohammad Hafeez leads the pack

Hafeez continues leading the bowling charts.

Mohammad Hafeez, featuring for the Buffaloes, continues to lead the bowling charts after Day 4 of the Zim Afro T10 League. With one wicket in his latest game, he tops the charts with nine wickets in four games.

In the next spot, there's Tendai Chatara, who has made a significant jump. He's second with seven wickets in five games. Tom Curran remains third with six wickets in four games.