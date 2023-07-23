Zim Afro T10 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Tom Banton and Mohammad Hafeez top the charts - Updated after Match 6

As the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 progresses, the second day of the fast-paced tournament saw three matches taking place. As a result of these matches, there has been a slight difference in the batting and bowling rankings for the players.

As far as the opening match of the day is taken under consideration, the Samp Army smashed a stable score of 112 runs in their allocated 10 overs, while the Harare Hurricanes were seen struggling and could only bring up 95 runs. This resulted in a 15-run victory for the Army.

In the following match of the day, the Joburg Buffaloes set a score of 94 runs facing off against Durban Qalandars. The devoted Qalandars showcased an astounding performance and reached the target in just 9.1 overs, securing a remarkable seven-wicket win.

Coming to the concluding match of the day, the Bulawayo Braves rowed with the Samp Army. It was the second match for the Army within a day and they executed their dominance both times.

The Braves managed to score 86 runs in 10 overs. This turned out to be easy for the Samp Army and they accomplished the target in 6.5 overs, securing a persuasive eight-wicket victory.

Tom Banton leads the batting charts

Buffaloes' Tom Banton smashed 55 runs off 31 balls to further add to his run tally. He now stands at the top of the batting charts with 89 runs from two matches. His average is 89 with an amazing strike rate of 181.63.

Banton is followed by Qalandars' Hazratullah Zazai. He smashed 41 off 25 balls in the recent match and now owns 79 runs from two matches at an average of 79.

In third place, we have Braves' Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe's sensation who had 62 runs from two games the last day, now owns 79 runs from three matches as he could not score much in his last match. Despite this, he has third second place at an average of 39.50.

Mohammad Hafeez leads the bowling charts

Buffaloes' Mohammad Hafeez has been dominating the bowling charts from the opening day of the league. He bagged six wickets and by picking two more in the recent match, Hafeez has amassed eight wickets from two games at an average of 2.12.

Taskin Ahmed, hailing from the Braves, is in second place. He has five wickets to his name with an average of 7.20 and has featured in three games so far.

Third, we have Samp Army's Tom Curran, having equal wickets as Ahmed, however, the two are separated by the differences in averages and economy rates.