Hasan Ali replaces Ravindra Jadeja in top 15 of ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

Hasan Ali has attained a career-best 14th position in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. The Pakistani speedster had a memorable series against Zimbabwe, where he picked up 14 wickets in two Tests.

Courtesy of his top-quality bowling versus Zimbabwe, Hasan Ali has overtaken Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on the bowling charts. Ali, who held the 20th position last week, has now leapt six spots to push Jadeja out of the top 15.

However, it needs to be noted that Jadeja has not played Test cricket for a while. The all-rounder missed the home series against England because of his injury issues. Jadeja will likely reclaim his spot in the top 15 by performing well in the upcoming England tour.

Speaking of Hasan Ali's rise, the Pakistani speedster has the same number of rating points as his compatriot Mohammad Abbas (707). There were no changes in the top 13 of the rankings, with Pat Cummins continuing to hold the top spot.

Hasan Ali's fast bowling partner Shaheen Shah Afridi also attained his career-best ranking

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up 10 wickets against Zimbabwe

Shaheen Shah Afridi has also attained his best ranking in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. The left-arm fast bowler from Pakistan has achieved the 22nd position after scalping ten wickets in two Test matches against Zimbabwe.

Speaking of the other players who participated in the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series, Nauman Ali has broken into the top 50. Ali's eight wickets in four innings have taken him to the 46th spot.

From the Zimbabwe side, fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has bagged the 51st spot in the bowling charts after ending the series as the most successful bowler from the home team. Donald Tiripano has, meanwhile, dropped to the 78th rank.