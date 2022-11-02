ZIM vs NED weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Adelaide for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Zimbabwe will lock horns with the Netherlands in a Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, November 2. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation during the ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup game. However, heavy rainfall is predicted right after the match as per the Adelaide weather forecast.

Zimbabwe find themselves fourth in the standings with three points from as many games. They stunned one of the tournament favorites Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller before going down against Bangladesh. Their match against South Africa was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

Had they kept their nerves against Bangladesh, they would have had five points under their belt. However, they now have their qualification hopes tied to several other results.

Zimbabwe Cricket @ZimCricketv lock horns against the Netherlands in a crucial Super 12 match in Adelaide



#ZIMvNED | #T20WorldCup Next up,lock horns against the Netherlandsin a crucial Super 12 match in Adelaide Next up, 🇿🇼 lock horns against the Netherlands 🇳🇱 in a crucial Super 12 match in Adelaide #ZIMvNED | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/DX8GvqAxmG

Zimbabwe have played well in the patches and will fancy their chances against the Netherlands, who are yet to open their account. They have lost all three of their Super 12 games so far.

The Dutch played some spirited cricket to make it to the Super 12 stage after finishing second in Group A of the qualifiers. However, they have failed to keep the momentum going against the big teams, losing every game they have played so far.

The Netherlands will hope to give Zimbabwe a run for their money as they look to register their first points in the Super 12 stage.

ZIM vs NED - Weather Update in Adelaide - Rain predicted

PakistanCricpro @PakCricpro face at 9 am later on face at 1 pm .......



#ZIMvNED #INDvBAN #t20worldcup Group 2 teams will be in action tomorrow, In Morningfaceat 9 am later onfaceat 1 pm ....... Group 2 teams will be in action tomorrow, In Morning 🇿🇼 face 🇳🇱 at 9 am later on 🇮🇳 face 🇧🇩 at 1 pm .......#ZIMvNED #INDvBAN #t20worldcup https://t.co/5Z9D4DwdW3

The weather has been one of the most debated topics throughout the entire T20 World Cup in Australia. Luckily for both teams, there is no prediction for rain during the ZIM vs NED T20 World Cup game in Adelaide.

Temperatures will hover between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius during the game, while humidity will be around 30 percent, making it extremely pleasant for players.

Fans can expect full 40 overs of action without any rain delays.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes