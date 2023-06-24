ZIM vs WI Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and the West Indies (WI) are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday, June 24. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe, captained by Sean Ervine, have won both their matches, and are placed second in Group A with four points and a net run rate of +1.126 thanks to wins in both their matches. They will go into the game after beating the Netherlands by six wickets.

Sikandar Raza put forth his A-game to make sure that the hosts romped home to victory with 55 balls left in their innings. Starting with, he picked up a four-wicket haul, his best in ODI cricket. Thereafter, he hit the fastest hundred by a Zimbabwean batter in ODIs off 54 balls.

If Zimbabwe are able to beat the West Indies, they will be the first team to make their way through to the Super 6. The home team will also be facing the USA in their last and final Group match.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, are sitting on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.400 courtesy of wins in both their matches. They beat Rohit Paudel’s Nepal by 101 runs in their previous match.

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran scored hundreds to take the West Indies past the finish line.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, ZIM vs WI Prediction: Can Zimbabwe beat West Indies?

Zimbabwe are in tremendous form, at least in the batting department. Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Craig Ervine have hit hundreds and in dominating fashion. West Indies bowlers are yet to be at their best and there lies the chance for Zimbabwe.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Zimbabwe vs West Indies match? Yes No 0 votes