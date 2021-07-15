Zimbabwe announce 16-member squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe has announced the 16-member squad that will lock horns with Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, which starts on July 16 (Friday).

Senior all-rounder Sikandar Raza and fast bowler Tendai Chatara have returned to the squad after a long haul. Meanwhile, Ryan Burl, who suffered a knee sprain, made a comeback into the team.

Zimbabwe have also brought back pacer Luke Jongwe in the one-day setup after five years. He has been a part of the Test and T20I squad but has not played any 50-over games. The side, led by Brendon Taylor, also boasts three uncapped batters in ODIs - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers and Milton Shumba.

The 35-year-old Sikandar Raza has made a return to the squad after a gap of almost four months. He suffered a bone-marrow infection and had to remain away from the action. Raza underwent surgery on April 2 after he felt severe pain in his right arm during the Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

The last 3 and half months have been incredibly hard physically , emotionally and mentally but being back with the boys have taken all that pain away.#alhamdulilah for this and Allah has been very kind and you all have been also with so many prayers.



Excited for #ZimvsBan pic.twitter.com/qT3kURTTvR — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 15, 2021

Two Zimbabwe cricketers continue to remain in isolation

Meanwhile, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, who were in isolation during the Test match, will continue to remain out after coming in contact with family members who contracted the COVID-19 virus.

"Although the duo returned negative coronavirus test results this week, the ZC medical team is making frantic efforts to ensure the two senior players first complete further health and fitness assessments before they can be allowed to join the squad in the bio-secure bubble," A Zimbabwe Cricket press release stated.

The ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be a part of the ICC Super League, which is a major qualification route to the 2023 World Cup. Zimbabwe are currently placed at the bottom among 13 teams, with only 10 points from three matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar