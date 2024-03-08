Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durham vs Mid-West Rhinos, Match 12

Mountaineers took on Mashonaland Eagles in the 10th match of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 on Thursday, March 7. Batting first, the Eagles scored 190 runs for the loss of six wickets, with Mountaineers chasing down the target in 18.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

Southern Rocks, meanwhile, chased down the 159-run target in the 11th match against Matabeleland Tuskers to win the match by three wickets.

The 12th match between Durham and Mid-West Rhinos was reduced to 17 overs per side. Durham scored 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In reply, the Rhinos could only muster 130 runs for the loss of seven wickets, losing the match by 31 runs.

Durham are still in first place in the points table with four wins in four matches. They have a net run rate (NRR) of +2.737. Mid-West Rhinos remain second in the standings with two wins in four matches and a NRR of +0.171.

Southern Rocks have moved to third place from fourth. They have won and lost two matches each and have an NRR of +0.119. Mountaineers have jumped to fourth position from fifth. They have won two out of four games and have an NRR of -0.406.

Mashonaland Eagles have slipped to fifth from third. They have an NRR of -0.864 and have won two out of their four matches. Matabeleland Tuskers remain in last place and are yet to win a game. They have an NRR of -0.927.

Southern Rocks triumph over Tuskers in a nail-biting finish

Mountaineers elected to bowl after winning the toss in the 10th match against Mashonaland Eagles. The Eagles scored 190 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Tadiwanashe Marumani was the highest scorer, smashing 64 runs off 37 deliveries.

Mountaineers reached the target in 18.3 overs with four wickets to spare. Brian Bennett scored a splendid 58 runs off 31 deliveries.

In the 11th match, Southern Rocks won the toss and decided to bowl first against Matabeleland Tuskers, who scored 158 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Jalat Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the Rocks, taking three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

The Rocks reached the 159-run target in 19.3 overs and won the match by three wickets. Opener Eddie Byrom was the highest scorer with 54 runs off 31 deliveries. Jalat won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Durham locked horns with Mid-West Rhinos in the 12th match which was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain. Durham won the toss and decided to bat first. Paul Coughlin played a quick knock of 43 runs off 21 deliveries down the order and helped Durham post 161 runs.

The Rhinos lost the match by 31 runs as they could make only 130 runs at the end of the 17th over. Callum Parkinson and Oliver Gibson took two wickets each for Durham.

