Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers, Match 3

The first encounter of Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 between Southern Rocks and Mid West Rhinos ended in a tie with the Rhinos winning the Super Over. Durham secured a 53-run win over Mountaineers in the second clash while Mashonaland Eagles registered a 12-run win against Matabeleland Tuskers in the third contest.

Durham started off the campaign with a dominating bonus point win to seal the top spot in the tally with three wins points at an NRR of 2.65. Mashonaland Eagles secured the second position with two points after registering a win at an NRR of 0.6.

Mid-West Rhinos occupy the third position, bagging a win in the Super Over with two points. Southern Rocks, Matabeleland Tuskers, and Mountaineers are reeling down in the bottom three spots in the standings.

How did Day 1 of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 pan out?

Moving to the details of the first encounter, Southern Rocks batted first and posted a total of 177/6 in 20 overs. Captain Cephas Zhuwao top-scored with 86 runs off 52 balls with 13 fours and two sixes while Tashinga Musekiwa scalped three wickets for Mid-West Rhinos.

In response, Mid-West Rhinos tied the game in 20 overs with one wicket in hand. Ryan Burl (47), Antum Naqvi (30), and Tarisai Musakanda (30) were the standout batters. William Mashinge scalped a four-fer for the Rocks.

In the Super Over, Rhinos scored 17 runs for the loss of one wicket while Southern Rocks lost both their wickets for only two runs in the chase.

Shifting our focus to the second contest, Durham batted first and posted an imposing total of 192/4 in 20 overs. Captain Alex Lees was the standout batter with 95* runs off 59 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

In reply, the Mountaineers could rack up only 139/7 in 20 overs. Joylord Gumbie (42) and Timycen Maruma (45) were the top-scorers. Other batters failed to create an impact as Luke Robinson scalped two crucial wickets for Durham.

Delving into the details of the third contest, the Eagles batted first and posted a total of 136/9 in 20 overs. Captain Chamu Chibhabha was the top-scorer with 30 runs while Ernest Masuku scalped three wickets for Tuskers.

In the chase, Tuskers could only rack up 124/9 in 20 overs with Luke Jongwe being the top-scorer, accumulating 34 runs in 36 balls, including four fours. Tanaka Chivanga was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-fer.

