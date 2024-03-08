Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durham vs Mid West Rhinos (Updated) ft. Ryan Burl and Salman Mirza

Mountaineers secured a four-wicket win over Mashonalanad Eagles in the 10th match of Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 while Southern Rocks registered a three-wicket win against Matabeleland Tuskers in the 11th clash. Durham bagged a 31-run win over Mid-West Rhinos in the 12th contest.

In the 10th game, the Eagles batted first and posted a total of 190/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Tadiwanashe Marumani's 64-run knock and Nick Welch's 40 off 30 balls. Salman Mirza and Wellington Masakadza scalped two wickets apiece.

In the chase, the Mountaineers sealed the deal in just 18.3 overs. Brian Bennett (58), Tony Munyonga (31), and Joylord Gumbe (39) were the standout batters in the chase for the Mountaineers.

Moving to the 11th contest, Tuskers batted first and racked up a total of 158/8 in 20 overs. Milton Shumba (42) and Ben McKinney (40) were the standout batters. Jalat Khan scalped a three-fer for the Rocks.

In response, Southern Rocks finished off the chase in 19.3 overs with three wickets in hand. Eddie Byrom smacked a 54-run knock in 31 balls with eight fours and one six. Nkosana Mpofu's three-wicket haul went in vain for the Tuskers.

The 12th game was reduced to a 17-over-a-side contest due to rain. Durham batted first and posted a good-looking total of 161/7 in 17 overs. Paul Coughlin was the standout batter, hitting 47* runs off 21 balls with five fours and one six. Wallace Mubayiwa pocketed a four-wicket haul for the Rhinos.

In the chase, Mid West Rhinos could only manage 130/7 in 17 overs, losing the game by 31 runs. Ryan Burl tried his best to take his side over the line with 56 runs off 38 balls. However, other batters failed to make an impact. Callum Parkinson and Oliver Gibson scalped two wickets apiece for Durham.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 T Marumani (EAGLE) 4 4 - 177 75 44.25 118 150 - 2 - 16 8 2 CN Ackermann (DURH) 4 4 1 158 90* 52.66 88 179.54 - 2 - 10 8 3 EJ Byrom (ROCKS) 4 4 1 153 78* 51 108 141.66 - 2 - 20 2 4 RP Burl (RHINO) 4 4 - 146 56 36.5 126 115.87 - 1 - 9 4 5 AZ Lees (DURH) 4 4 1 126 95* 42 88 143.18 - 1 - 13 2 6 BJ Bennett (MOUNT) 4 4 - 113 58 28.25 83 136.14 - 1 - 12 3 7 BFW de Leede (DURH) 4 4 - 101 40 25.25 80 126.25 - - - 9 2 8 C Zhuwao (ROCKS) 4 4 - 99 86 24.75 73 135.61 - 1 1 15 2 9 R Kaia (ROCKS) 4 4 - 94 42 23.5 81 116.04 - - - 13 2 10 BS McKinney (TUSK) 4 4 - 88 40 22 68 129.41 - - - 10 3

Tadiwanashe Marumani moved one spot up to secure the top position in the batting standings with 177 runs. Colin Ackermann (158) slipped to the second rank. Eddie Byrom (153) climbed up from the fifth to the third position.

Ryan Burl (146) propelled from the fifth to the fourth slot. Alex Lees (126) slipped from the third to fifth spot. Brian Bennett (113) surged up from the 17th to the sixth position. Bas de Leede (101) moved one position up to occupy the seventh rank.

Cephas Zhuwao (99) descended from the fourth to the eighth rank. Roy Kaia (94) ascended from the 12th to the ninth rank while Ben McKinney (88) rocketed from the 21st to the 10th rank.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Salman Mirza (MOUNT) 4 4 93 15.3 1 84 10 4/11 8.4 5.41 9.3 1 - 2 Jalat Khan (ROCKS) 4 4 96 16 - 117 8 3/24 14.62 7.31 12 - - 3 CF Parkinson (DURH) 4 4 72 12 2 74 7 3/14 10.57 6.16 10.28 - - 4 CK Tshuma (TUSK) 4 4 65 10.5 - 85 7 3/35 12.14 7.84 9.28 - - 5 SC Williams (TUSK) 4 4 72 12 1 57 6 3/7 9.5 4.75 12 - - 6 WT Mubayiwa (RHINO) 3 3 60 10 - 62 6 4/20 10.33 6.2 10 1 - 7 E Masuku (TUSK) 4 4 78 13 - 87 6 3/23 14.5 6.69 13 - - 8 WT Mashinge (ROCKS) 4 4 66 11 - 104 6 4/32 17.33 9.45 11 1 - 9 OJ Gibson (DURH) 2 2 30 5 - 36 5 3/12 7.2 7.2 6 - - 10 CN Ackermann (DURH) 4 4 54 9 - 62 5 3/23 12.4 6.88 10.8 - -

Salman Mirza (10) strengthened his pole position in the wickets standings. Jalat Khan (8) ascended from the seventh to the second position. Callum Parkinson (7) ascended from the fifth to the third spot at 10.57 while Charlton Tshuma moved up from the ninth to the fourth position, scalping seven wickets at 12.14.

Sean Williams (6) slid from the second to the fifth rank at 9.5. Wallace Mubayiwa (6) rocketed from the 27th rank to occupy the sixth position at 10.33. Ernest Masuku (6) descended from the fourth to the seventh position, averaging 14.5.

William Mashinge (6) slid from the third to the eighth spot, averaging 17.33. Oliver Gibson secured the ninth rank after climbing up from the 16th position, picking up five wickets at 7.2. Colin Ackermann (5) slipped from the eighth to the 10th rank at an average of 12.4.

