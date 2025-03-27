Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series from June 2025

Zimbabwe is set to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and a T20I tri-series from June 2025. The matches will be played from June to August with some exciting international cricket lined up in the nation.

First up, South Africa will play Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series in June. Both games will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The first Test will be played from June 28 to July 2, while the second Test will be played from July 6 to July 10.

Post the conclusion of the Test series, New Zealand will join South Africa and host Zimbabwe for a T20I tri-nation series at the Harare Sports Club. The first game will be played on July 14 with the hosts taking on South Africa. New Zealand will then play South Africa on July 16 before clashing against the hosts on July 18.

Zimbabwe will play the Proteas once again on July 20 before South Africa and New Zealand play once again on July 22. The last group stage game will see the hosts up against the Kiwis on July 24 with the final set to be played on July 26.

After the T20I tri-series, New Zealand will also play a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, with both games to be played from July 30 to August 3 and August 7 to August 11, respectively, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

A historic moment for Zimbabwe cricket

Givemore Makoni, Managing Director of Zimbabwe cricket, stated that this will be the biggest international home season for them and will be a great opportunity for their players.

“This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world’s cricketing powerhouses,” he was quoted as saying by zimcricket.org.

“Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe. We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans," he added.

The last time Zimbabwe hosted a T20I tri-nation series was back in 2018 while the last time New Zealand played a Test match in the host country was in 2016. As for South Africa, the last time they played a Test in Zimbabwe was in 2014.

