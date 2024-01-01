Zimbabwe name ODI and T20I squads for Sri Lankan tour; Craig Ervine returns to lead the ODI side

Zimbabwe have announced their 15-member ODI and T20I squads for the tour of Sri Lanka, which starts on January 6.

Craig Ervine returns from a groin injury that forced him to miss the recent T20I and ODI series against Ireland. He will lead the 50-over side and is named part of the T20I roster. However, Zimbabwe was dealt a major blow as star all-rounder Sean Williams has been ruled out of the tour after failing to return from injury.

Uncapped off-spinner Tapiwa Mufudza has been included in the ODI squad after solid performances in the domestic circuit. Meanwhile, pace-bowling all-rounder Faraz Akram, part of the squad against Ireland, remains in line for an ODI debut. He has already made four appearances in T20Is.

Sikandar Raza will lead the T20I squad, which features three changes with Brian Bennett, Ainsley Ndlovu, and Carl Mumba replacing Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Mufudza, and Akram.

All-rounder Wessly Madhevere was excluded from both squads after being suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket for breaching the anti-doping rules.

Colombo will play host to three ODIs followed by as many T20Is for the battle between two teams coming off all-time lows.

Sri Lanka finished second from the bottom in the ODI World Cup to stand eliminated from qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. On the other hand, Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup next year with a dismal showing in the Africa Region qualifier.

They also lost the T20I and ODI series at home to Ireland by 2-1 and 2-0 margins, respectively. Despite winning the opening T20I, Zimbabwe lost four of the next five games, with the opening ODI washed out due to rain.

The African nation was without its regular skipper, Sikandar Raza, for the final two T20Is as he served a two-game suspension due to misconduct in the opening fixture.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka named their preliminary squads for both series, with Wanindu Hasaranga set to lead the T20I side and Kusal Mendis the ODI outfit.

Zimbabwe ODI Squad for Sri Lanka tour

Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akran, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad for Sri Lanka tour

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

