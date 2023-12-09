Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza banned for 2 games

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening game of the three-T20I series against Ireland on December 7.

Raza has been fined 50 percent of his match fee and received two demerit points. It means he will be suspended for the remaining two matches of the ongoing series due to his accumulated demerit points reaching four within 24 months.

Along with Raza, Ireland's Curtis Campher and Josh Little have also been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The duo will be fined 15 percent of their respective match fees and receive one demerit point each, only their first in the past 24 months.

Recapping the incident that triggered the charges, Sikandar Raza was involved in a fierce on-field Little and Campher, leading the on-field umpires to calm things down.

Raza was charged for aggressively moving towards Campher and Josh Little, pointing his bat and breaking away from the umpire. Meanwhile, Campher was charged for going towards Raza and side-stepping one of the on-field umpires and Little for making physical contact with Raza.

The Ireland duo admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

While admitting the offense, Raza did not accept the proposed sanction, which needed confirmation following a formal hearing on December 8.

Sean Williams will stand in as Zimbabwe's captain for the remaining two T20Is of the series.

Sikandar Raza's all-round showing helped Zimbabwe take a 1-0 series lead

The two captains pose with the Trophy before the T20 series.

While the heated exchanges between Sikandar Raza and the Ireland players swept away the headlines, the opening T20I went down to the wire.

Asked to bat first, Ireland posted a respectable 147/8 in 20 overs, thanks to a late flurry from all-rounder Gareth Delany (26 off 11). Raza was the star with the ball, picking up figures of 3/28 in his four overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe was rocked early at 21/2 before the skipper saved the side from the blushes again with a sensational half-century. Raza scored 65 off 42 deliveries to help the hosts complete a last-ball win.

It was the first-ever international match played under the lights in Zimbabwe, and the victory was a much-needed tonic for the nation still reeling under the elimination from next year's T20 World Cup.

