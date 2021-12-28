Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in January 2022 

Sri Lanka will play host to Zimbabwe for an ODI series comprising of three matches. All games will be contested at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, under a bio-secure bubble.

The contingent from Zimbabwe is slated to arrive in Sri Lanka on January 10. Zimbabwe will play an ODI against Sri Lanka after a three-year gap. The two sides last met in a fixture during a tri-series comprising of Bangladesh as well.

On their last visit to the island nation, the visiting side had scripted an inspiring series win. Since that 3-2 series win, Zimbabwe have had the upper hand against Sri Lanka in recent times.

The team have racked up 4 wins in the last 8 matches against the 1996 World Cup winners. However, Zimbabwe are coming into the tour on the back of some poor form in ODI cricket. They last made their mark in international cricket with a T20I series against Scotland. Being the visitors, Zimbabwe emerged as winners by a 2-1 margin.

The whitewash against Bangladesh was followed by a 1-1 drawn series against Ireland. Zimbabwe toured Pakistan in the second half of 2020 as well.

The visiting Zimbabwe side will mark Sri Lanka's maiden assignment in a busy 2022 calendar year. Mahela Jayawardene, who has taken up a role with the team as a consultant, will also feature for the first time on a permanent basis.

Sri Lanka are slated to tour Australia for 5 T20Is and then later visit neighboring nation India in March. Sri Lanka will compete in 3 T20Is and 2 Tests as part of the ongoing WTC cycle against India.

Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2022 tour schedule

1st ODI - 16th January 2022 - Pallekele International Stadium (Day/Night)

2nd ODI -18th January 2022 - Pallekele International Stadium (Day/Night)

3rd ODI - 21st January 2022 - Pallekele International Stadium (Day/Night)

