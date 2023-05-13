Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak critically ill: Reports

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak is critically ill and on his deathbed, battling for his life in South Africa, per reports. The details of his illness are yet to be revealed.

Ziimbabwe's former minister of education, sport, and culture, David Coltart, confirmed the news through a Twitter post and requested everyone to pray for the 49-year-old's recovery.

"This is a call to prayer warriors in Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family," tweeted Coltart.

Sports Journalist Mike Madoda also posted a tweet, saying only a miracle can save the former Zimbabwean skipper.

"Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK.. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up," tweeted Madodla.

Heath Streak played for Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2005 for 254 matches in Tests and ODIs combined in his illustrious International career.

A Look at Heath Streak's International Career

Heath Streak made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe in November 1993 against South Africa and his Test debut the following month against Pakistan. The pace-bowling all-rounder is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in Tests and ODIs, with 216 and 239 wickets, respectively.

He is also the first and only Zimbabwean cricketer to have achieved the double of 1000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket and the first and 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. Streak also has seven five-wicket hauls in his red ball career, with his best bowling figures being 6/73 against India in 2005.

Streak was part of the Zimbabwean squad that made the Super Six of the 50-Over World Cup in 1999 and was appointed captain of the Test and ODI teams in 2000. Under his captaincy, Zimbabwe produced one of their best results, beating India by four wickets at home in 2001.

The all-rounder was again reinstated as the captain in 2002 and led Zimbabwe in the 50-Over World Cup in 2003, where they once again made the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Despite being sacked from the team due to off-the-field issues in 2004, Streak was one of the nominees for the ICC ODI Player of the Year Award. He ended as Zimbabwe's most successful Test Captain with four wins and second in ODIs with 18 wins.

The legendary all-rounder finally called it quits from international cricket in October 2005.

