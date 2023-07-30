"Zimsuriya"- Top 10 funny memes after Suryakumar Yadav fails yet again in 2nd ODI against West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form with the bat in the ODI format continued as he failed yet again in the second match of the West Indies series on Saturday, July 29. He wasted another chance by scoring only 24 and got out when India desperately needed a solid knock from a middle-order batter.

Team India got off to a good start in the contest after being put into bat. However, things went south after Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) departed in quick succession after their 90-run opening partnership. The visitors suddenly collapsed to 113/5 in no time. Suryakumar Yadav was the only frontline batter left, with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.

It was a great opportunity for Surya to rescue India from a precarious situation and solidify his credentials as an ODI batter. He showed promise by scoring 24 (25) but could not convert into a bigger knock, leaving Team India in a dire state.

Fans took note of Suryakumar Yadav's latest failure in ODI cricket and flocked to Twitter and Instagram to express their views. Here are some of the memes on the matter:

Matches - 25

Runs - 476

Avg- 23

Preperation for Word Cup 2023🥵 Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs:-Matches - 25Runs - 476Avg- 23100s - 🤣Preperation for Word Cup 2023🥵 pic.twitter.com/34rAYkaF3t

Viratism❤️ @Viratophile18 @mufaddal_vohra Give him Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and he will show you how to become no 1 in ODIs pic.twitter.com/0tXOHZljqz

whereas Sanju Samson 12 ODIs, averages 56.5, 1 POTM.



Last 12 ODI matches

Samson-339 runs,57 avg

Sky-136 runs,14 avg



Suryakumar Yadav even after playing 25 ODIs, averages 23.8, 0 POTMwhereas Sanju Samson 12 ODIs, averages 56.5, 1 POTM.Last 12 ODI matchesSamson-339 runs,57 avgSky-136 runs,14 avgHypocrisy of ICT fans. This shows how insecurity people have regards @IamSanjuSamson #INDvsWI

"He would be the first one to admit that his ODI numbers haven't been up to the standards"- Rahul Dravid on Suryakumar Yadav

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid recently opened up that Suryakumar Yadav is aware that he has not been able to perform up to the mark in ODI.

SKY has been a revelation in the T20 format for India and Mumbai Indians over the past few years. However, Surya has failed to reciprocate the same form in 50-over cricket.

Speaking after the second ODI against West Indies, Dravid shed light on Suryakumar Yadav's performances, saying:

"Surya is a really good player, there is no doubt about that. He has shown that. Especially in T20 cricket, in domestic cricket, in white-ball cricket. He has some very good performances. He would be the first one to admit that his ODI numbers haven't been up to the standards or the standards that he has set in T20."

He added:

"He's also probably learning ODIs. He has played a lot of competitive T20 cricket through the IPL before he made his debut for India. In One-dayers he hasn't played as much competitive cricket, because there is no IPL for one-dayers. He is a talent and we want to give him as many opportunities as we can. It is really up to him now to take those opportunities and use those opportunities."

Do you think Surya should be selected for the 3rd ODI against West Indies? Sound off in the comments section.