Nicholas Pooran suspended for changing condition of the ball

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran was handed a four-match ban today by the International Cricket Council for changing the condition of the ball, an incident that took part during the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and West Indies.

Pooran is understood to have breached level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

During the 3rd ODI between the two sides at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Monday, a video showing Pooran rubbing the ball behind his thighs and then scratching the ball went viral. The video sparked reactions on Twitter and everyone waited for the matter to be taken up by the ICC.

After reviewing the incident, ICC charged Nicholas Pooran with a violation of article 2.14 of the code, which relates to ‘changing the condition of the ball.’ Four demerit points were also added to Poooran’s record.

Pooran reportedly accepted the charge and apologized for the error of judgment on his part. He also sent an apology to all the players involved in the match from both sides, support staff, umpires and fans all around the world. He said -

I want to issue a sincere apology to my teammates, supporters and the Afghanistan team for what transpired on the field of play on Monday in Lucknow. I recognise that I made an extreme error in judgement and I fully accept the ICC penalty. I want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident and it will not be repeated. I promise to learn from this and come back stronger and wiser.

The ICC Code of Conduct states:

2.14- Changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I playing conditions.

This offence supplements and does not replace ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I Playing Conditions clause 41.3.

Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under clause 41.3.2 may be regarded as ‘unfair’. The following actions shall, therefore, not be permitted (this list of actions is not exhaustive but included for illustrative purposes): (a) deliberately throwing the ball into the ground for the purpose of roughening it up; (b) applying any artificial substance to the ball; and applying any non-artificial substance for any purpose other than to polish the ball; (c) lifting or otherwise interfering with any of the seams of the ball; and (d) scratching the surface of the ball with finger or thumb nails or any implement.

The Umpires shall use their judgment to apply the principle that actions taken to maintain or enhance the condition of the ball, provided no artificial substances are used, shall be permitted. Any actions taken with the purpose of damaging the condition of the ball or accelerating the deterioration of the condition of the ball shall not be permitted.