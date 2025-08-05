No Bumrah, No Problem! Mohammed Siraj stands tall to overcome tumultuous moments with awe-inspiring self-belief

I only believe in Jassi bhai, said Mohammed Siraj after India's stunning come-from-behind triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. Just a little over a year after he uttered those iconic lines, a new catchphrase is the talk of the town among Indian fans - I only believe in Miyan bhai; a clear signal of Siraj finally stepping out of Jasprit Bumrah's shadows.Ahead of the England tour, the aggressive right-arm pacer from Hyderabad had carved a name of himself as a whole-hearted bowler - someone who runs in every ball and gives it his 100 percent. And when an opposition legend like Joe Root praises you, it's clear that you have earned a lot of respect in the game. However, Day 5 at The Oval also gave Siraj the much delayed tag of match-winner.During the tour of England in 2021, the right-arm pacer claimed eight wickets in the epic 151-run triumph at Lord's. However, despite the terrific effort, the accolades dried up rather soon. When India tour Australia for what ended up being a disastrous 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was all about Bumrah vs the Aussies. There were question marks over Siraj's form heading to England.What Siraj has achieved in England over the course of five Tests is a tribute to not just his talent, but perseverance and self-belief. If talent alone was enough to succeed at the top level, every Vinod Kambli would have been a Sachin Tendulkar and every Carl Hooper would have been a Brian Lara (no offense meant). Similarly, Siraj is no Bumrah, but is a massive asset to India in his own right.Hail Siraj, the leader of the packAmid all the chatter around workload management, the 31-year-old sent down 157.1 overs (943 balls) in Australia, playing all five Tests and picking up 20 wickets at an average of 31.15, in what many experts and fans considered a below par series for him. In England, he again played all five Test and bowled 185.3 overs (1,113 balls), claiming 23 wickets at an average of 32.43.While on the topic of workload management, it would be unfair to doubt Bumrah's commitment to the team, although questions would arise about the pick and choose policy in place for the senior pacer. The fact of the matter is that the fast bowler has issues with fitness, which is compounded by his unconventional action that puts a lot of strain on his body.Mohammed Siraj bowling statsTestsOversWicketsAverageBBI5w10wWith Bumrah in playing XI25707.574356-1510Without Bumrah in playing XI163624925.106-7040Considering what Bumrah brings to the table, it is understandable that the Indian team management wants to handle him with kid gloves. He is, after all, a once-in-a-generation-bowler. In the same vein, it must also be mentioned that Bumrah's absence for two of the five Tests in England spurred on Siraj, for he was the leader of the bowling attack in these games.Keeping aside the naive theory of India winning more Test matches with Bumrah not in the playing XI, one must admire Siraj's mindset of lifting his game even more in Bumrah's absence. Amazingly, there are two versions of the bowler - one playing second fiddle to Bumrah when the latter leads the attack. The second version was on display for all to see at The Oval and, before that, in Birmingham.Of heartbreaks and glory: Siraj's England storyWhat stood out in Siraj's performance during the course of five mentally and physically draining Test matches in England was his ability to overcome heartbreaks and setbacks. The man was broken after he was bowled at Lord's despite defending a delivery from an injured Shoaib Bashir off the middle of the bat. Somehow, the ball found its way to the stumps and dislodged a bail.On Day 4 of The Oval Test, a momentary lapse of concentration saw Siraj step on the boundary cushions immediately after taking a catch of Harry Brook. The fielder's instant expression at his shocking error said it all. He knew that he had perhaps cost India the Test match. Brook, who was batting on 19 when Siraj offered him the reprieve, added salt to wounds with a stunning hundred.Mohammed Siraj bowling statsTestsOversWicketsAverageBBI5w10w2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy5185.32332.436-70202024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy5157.12031.154-9800Had India lost fifth Test to England, and with it the series 3-1, Siraj would have been remembered for two game-changing moments - the unlucky dismissal at Lord's and the Brook blunder. However, the man who has had his fair share of turmoil on and off the cricket field, decided to take matters into his own hands. He believed he could win the game for India and he delivered.In sports, we often talk about technical skills and the importance of honing them. However, the mental aspect of any sport holds equal significance. Siraj's 'I want to win at all costs' attitude defined his bowling heroics in England. It was all heart, all soul and plenty of toil. The sweet taste to victory made every bit of it worthy.