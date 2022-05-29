"No reason why, if you're good at T20, you can't bring those skills into Test cricket" - Brendon McCullum

England Test team coach Brendon McCullum has suggested re-introducing a host of limited-overs cricketers to the Test side. He believes players who have thrived in T20 cricket can certainly bring those skillsets to their red-ball game.

The England & Wales Cricket Board named McCullum as the Test side's coach as part of their red-ball reset. According to the Daily Mail, McCullum has spoken to Moeen Ali, who is reportedly ready to revoke his Test retirement, with Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone also in the mix.

Wisden @WisdenCricket

75

0*

152



Jos Buttler is England's Player of the Series.



#ENGvPAK 38750*152Jos Buttler is England's Player of the Series. 38750*152Jos Buttler is England's Player of the Series. #ENGvPAK https://t.co/bQtN5MpCul

McCullum admitted that given the opportunities at the right time, there are players who could come up with sparkling performances. The 40-year-old believes they English players who have performed well at the IPL can certainly shine at Tests and one only needs to figure out how to bring those skils to the table in the longest format.

"There's certainly guys you look at and think there's a lot of talent that could improve the side given the right opportunity. There's no reason why, if you're good at T20, you can't bring those skills into Test cricket and you look at some of the guys who have dominated the IPL in the last two months. It's just a matter of trying to identify how they're going to do that," the former Kiwi skipper stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

The 101-Test veteran said he often wonders about Jos Buttler's highly contrasting performances in red-ball and white-ball cricket.

"Jos is one of those players you look at instantly and think how could he be so dominant in one form of the game and not quite have found his feet, other than a few fleeting performances, in Test cricket?"

The selectors dropped Buttler after a disappointing Ashes tour, with his performances getting poorer in the format since last year. The 31-year-old has managed only two tons in 57 Tests, averaging 31.94 fpr his 2907 runs.

Brendon McCullum talks about Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone playing Test cricket

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. (Credits: Sky Sports)

McCullum further opined that the likes of Rashid, Ali, and Livingstone can find opportunities if they are committed enough to the format. However, he understands their frustrations, given they have been continuously in and out of the side.

"Obviously you've got the likes of Livingstone, Moeen, Rashid. All these guys have played international cricket before, been successful in the other forms of the game and you'd think they'd be able to transition across."

"I look at them and think there'll be a time where they may get an opportunity if they're invested enough. There's probably been a bit of hurt at times for those guys too, because they've been in the team at times and then out of the team at others and there hasn't been that persistence for them."

Test Match Special @bbctms



“I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done”



#BBCCricket Moeen Ali has confirmed his retirement from Test Cricket.“I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done” Moeen Ali has confirmed his retirement from Test Cricket. “I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done” #BBCCricket https://t.co/bYNiAsoHmo

Moeen retired from Test cricket in October last year, while Livingstone, a white-ball regular now, is yet to make his Test debut. Meanwhile, Rashid hasn't played a red-ball game for England since the 2018-19 tour of the Caribbean.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury