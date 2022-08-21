Asia Cup 2022: “Shaheen Afridi is the biggest match-winner. Pakistan will feel his absence”- Saba Karim feels advantage India in a high-octane clash

Former Team India selector Saba Karim has labeled Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi as the biggest match winner for Pakistan. He feels the arch-rivals will feel his absence against India in the Asia Cup.

The former Indian wicketkeeper felt that the left-arm quick's absence could affect the balance of Pakistan's playing XI, which could eventually benefit the defending champions.

Speaking to India News Sports, Karim said:

“Shaheen Afridi is the biggest match-winner. Pakistan will feel his absence.”

He added:

“The Pakistan team will lose their balance after the absence of Afridi. It will surely benefit India. The Men in Blue are going with complete preparation.”

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. This means he will also miss the home series against England. Pakistan will be hopeful that the ace pacer gets fully fit ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

It is worth mentioning that Shaheen Afridi broke the backbone of the Indian batting lineup in the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul before adding half-centurion Virat Kohli to his wickets tally. It was a forgettable night for the Men in Blue as they succumbed to a humiliating 10-wicket loss against their arch-rivals.

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup.



To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah https://t.co/jW9gGpWWQX

“India possesses plenty of options”- Saba Karim feels India is not dependent on a single bowler like Shaheen Afridi

Speaking on the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad, the former Indian gloveman opined that, unlike Pakistan, India are not reliant on a single pacer to win matches for the team.

He backed the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan to do the job in his absence.

“The advantage for India is that we have plenty of options despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Several youngsters have risen in the ranks.”

Saba Karim was of the opinion that swing bowler Deepak Chahar, who is on the standby list for the Asia Cup, could also make his way into the main squad. He mentioned that the Men in Blue won several tournaments without Bumrah in the shortest format.

"Deepak Chahar is on standby. He can come into the team in place of the unfit Bumrah. India won a lot of big T20 tournaments without him. We are not reliant on a single bowler in the pace bowling department."

Bumrah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The Rohit Sharma-led side will also be missing the services of Harshal Patel, who like Bumrah, is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup! It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!

Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by taking on Pakistan in a high-voltage match on August 28 in Dubai.

